Introducing Integrated Identity Protection from Iris® Powered by Generali to Acronis Cyber Protect Home Office

Acronis Cyber Protect Home Office users can now access industry-leading identity monitoring and resolution services from Iris® Powered by Generali

WASHINGTON, Sept. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Iris® Powered by Generali ("Iris"), a provider of a proprietary identity and cyber protection platform, today announced the launch of a white-label version of its Identity Protection offering for Acronis' Cyber Protect Home Office solution. The service will be integrated into Acronis Cyber Protect Home Office Premium and Acronis Cyber Protect Home Office Advanced products and provide users with 24/7 access to identity monitoring and resolution services from Iris' industry-leading support team.

Paige Schaffer, CEO of Iris, commented on the integration, "Acronis has built a reputation as being a leader in the cybersecurity space, both at the consumer and the enterprise level, which means that they always look to provide their customers with the very best. With this integration of our Iris Identity Protection solution into their Cyber Protect Home Office products, Acronis will continue to provide the world-class cyber protection that customers are used to, now backed by powerful protection tools and round-the-clock identity theft resolution experts."

The Iris Identity Protection platform offers a suite of full data monitoring support through the Iris Identity Protection dashboard, including Identity Monitoring and Alerts, Email Health Check, and 24/7 Identity Theft Resolution service, all available directly within the Acronis Cyber Protect Home Office offering. Iris' monitoring services notify customers when their personal data is at risk, and identity theft resolution services help mitigate losses due to identity fraud by reviewing customer credit profiles, implementing proactive safeguards, communicating with local authorities to report incidents of fraud, and disputing and resolving inaccuracies with creditors and other organizations.

Gaidar Magdanurov, President at Acronis, commented on the news: "As AI advances, cybercriminals use it to create deliberate campaigns targeting every computer user in the world. Our role as cyber protection experts is to strengthen security for our customers and provide them with the right tools to protect against cybercrime. This mission led us to integrate Iris Identity Protection into Acronis Cyber Protect Home Office. With a strong foundation in cybersecurity and reliable data backup, identity theft monitoring, resolution services, and cyber insurance, complete the solution for personal cyber protection."

Acronis Cyber Protect Home Office is a comprehensive cybersecurity and secure data backup solution, combining the best features of standalone data recovery tools and cyber protection software into one affordable and easy-to-use offering. A recipient of many industry accolades including the Editor's Choice award from PCMag in 2022, Acronis Cyber Protect Home Office offers advanced features including automatic data restoration following a ransomware attack, zero-day cyberthreat prevention for never-before-seen exploits, and protection for popular video conferencing applications like Zoom and Microsoft Teams to prevent attackers from accessing data in transit.

For more information on how to get started with Acronis Cyber Protect Home Office, please visit: https://go.acronis.com/cyber-protect-home-office.

About Iris® Powered by Generali

Iris® Powered by Generali is a B2B2C global identity and cyber protection company owned by the 190-year-old multinational insurance company, Generali, offering always-available identity resolution experts (real people, 24/7/365) and tech-forward solutions that uncomplicate the protection process. Understanding that victimization has no geographical boundaries, we've got a solution no matter your customers' coordinates.

To learn more about Iris' offerings, please visit https://www.irisidentityprotection.com/.

About Acronis

Acronis unifies data protection and cybersecurity to deliver integrated, automated cyber protection that solves the safety, accessibility, privacy, authenticity, and security (SAPAS) challenges of the modern digital world. With flexible deployment models that fit the demands of service providers and IT professionals, Acronis provides superior cyber protection for data, applications, and systems with innovative next-generation antivirus, backup, disaster recovery, and endpoint protection management solutions powered by AI. With advanced anti-malware powered by cutting-edge machine intelligence and blockchain based data authentication technologies, Acronis protects any environment - from cloud to hybrid to on premises - at a low and predictable cost.

Acronis is a Swiss company, founded in Singapore. Celebrating two decades of innovation, Acronis has more than 2,000 employees in 45 locations. Acronis Cyber Protect solution is available in 26 languages in over 150 countries and is used by 18,000 service providers to protect over 750,000 businesses.

