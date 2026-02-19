Introducing IQSIGHT: A New Intelligence-First Video Security Brand

EINDHOVEN, Netherlands, Feb. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Accelerating into a new era of intelligence-first security, IQSIGHT is the evolution of Bosch Video Systems, delivering the perfect synergy of trusted engineering and real-time visual intelligence, empowering organizations to see clearly, act confidently, and improve outcomes in environments where every second matters.

IQSIGHT is expanding AI-enabled video capabilities designed to eliminate blind spots and enable faster, data-driven decision making. While the brand has progressed, its foundation remains unchanged—more than 60 years of engineering excellence, reliability, and an unwavering commitment to innovation in video security.

"As security environments become more dynamic and complex, customers need intelligence they can trust," said Sabrina Stainburn, CEO of IQSIGHT. "IQSIGHT delivers accurate and reliable alerts and insights that give teams foresight into events and patterns, helping them make fast, appropriate decisions. Our solutions have a strong legacy of proven performance even in challenging environments, and we are building on that portfolio to address the ever-changing threats our customers face."

IQSIGHT moves beyond traditional video surveillance by transforming video data into practical, actionable intelligence. Intelligence is delivered at the edge and within existing video management system (VMS) environments, with cloud capabilities applied only where they add value, ensuring reliable performance without unnecessary complexity or overhead. This intelligence-first approach enables solutions-driven outcomes across industries where safety, business continuity, and operational performance are deeply interconnected.

At ISC West, March 25-27 in Las Vegas, IQSIGHT will showcase AI-led offerings designed to perform under operational pressure, providing practical, reliable intelligence for education, government, critical infrastructure, transportation, and smart city environments. Highlights include:

Advanced analytics software delivering insights on object classification, counting, and attribute detection, including vehicle models and individuals' clothing colors, helping customers to shift from reactive response to proactive improvement

on object classification, counting, and attribute detection, including vehicle models and individuals' clothing colors, helping customers to shift from reactive response to proactive improvement GenAI-driven scene understanding that interprets complex environments and identifies what is happening without requiring training on specific behaviors

that interprets complex environments and identifies what is happening without requiring training on specific behaviors IQSIGHT's new intelligence-first platform , powering the latest generation of cameras, including the FLEXIDOME dual 7100i IR, AUTODOME 7100i IR, and DINION 7100s series

, powering the latest generation of cameras, including the FLEXIDOME dual 7100i IR, AUTODOME 7100i IR, and DINION 7100s series Scalable, evidence-based outcomes delivered in collaboration with leading VMS partners, Genetec and Milestone

About IQSIGHT

Formerly Bosch Video Systems, IQSIGHT has more than 60 years of engineering expertise. Delivering intelligence-first video security that helps organizations see clearly, understand context in real time, and act with confidence, IQSIGHT transforms video into actionable insight so leaders can make better decisions, earlier. IQSIGHT offers a proven portfolio of NDAA- and TAA-compliant video solutions, including FLEXIDOME, AUTODOME, and MIC cameras, supported by more than 600 patents and designed to perform reliably over the long term.

