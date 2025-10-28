Introducing Later EdgeAI, the Industry's Most Advanced Predictive Intelligence Solution

Later EdgeAI powers influence with intelligence, drawing performance predictions from Later's proprietary first-party data across its social listening suite, Linkin.bio platform, Mavely creator commerce network, and more than a decade of campaign intelligence, helping brands maximize the value of every influencer investment.

BOSTON, Oct. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Later, the leading influencer marketing partner for enterprise brands, is launching Later EdgeAI, a proprietary AI-native engine built on the industry's richest influencer datasets. What was once impossible to measure is now impossible to ignore. Later EdgeAI turns influence into tangible business outcomes at scale.

Trained on more than a decade of campaign history, spanning 16 million creators, millions of scheduled social posts generating 136 billion annual impressions, over 1 billion Linkin.bio transactions and over $2 billion in verified influencer-driven purchases, Later EdgeAI gives Later the power to predict performance, identify the best creators with confidence, and drive measurable results across the purchase funnel. The result is influence without limits, with campaigns that outperform, accelerate ROI, and prove their impact on business growth.

"AI is only as good as the data it is trained on," said Justin Withers, Chief Product Officer at Later. "With Later EdgeAI, your brand gets its own dedicated engine that learns from your goals, past campaigns, and performance outcomes. The recommendations are tailored to your strategy, your audience, and your objectives. It is AI that evolves with your brand, delivering faster outputs, more brand-aligned creator matching and stronger outcomes."

Unlike platforms that bolt AI features onto generic or limited datasets, Later EdgeAI is the intelligence layer behind everything Later delivers, from platform technology to the strategies executed by its award-winning services team. It continuously learns from each activation, drawing on creator performance, commerce outcomes, and cultural signals, to guide both platform and experts to make every campaign sharper, more targeted, and more impactful than the last. By pairing Later EdgeAI with its team of influencer strategists, Later combines precise forecasts and benchmarks with deep creator relationships and cultural expertise refined over the past decade. "It was an absolute pleasure partnering with the Later team on our U.S. brand launch," said Devon Santelman, Associate Manager of Brand Experience at General Mills. "Despite a complex media strategy with dual objectives of awareness and conversion, the team approached every step—from strategy development to execution—with grace, agility, and a full-service mindset. They integrated seamlessly into our business, bringing valuable perspective and proactively identifying new solutions and opportunities to enhance our in-market performance."

The launch of Later EdgeAI reinforces Later's position as the enterprise standard for influencer marketing, bringing together advanced technology, unmatched data scale, and trusted human expertise to drive tangible business outcomes. Later is trusted by millions of creators and partners with the largest and most discerning enterprise brands.

"Later EdgeAI marks the next era of influencer marketing," said Scott Sutton, CEO of Later. "For the first time, brands can run influencer programs with the same dependability, scalability, and proven results they expect from their more established marketing channels."

Later EdgeAI underscores Later's commitment to innovation and follows its recent AI investments, including its AI-powered Brand Suitability Insights , advancing technology and tooling to help marketers maximize every dollar of influencer spend and turn influence into measurable impact.

About Later

Later is the global enterprise leader in influencer marketing, powering the creator economy and the next era of social commerce for brands and creators alike. Backed by over a decade of proprietary data and a native AI-powered platform, our team of expert strategists delivers fully-managed influencer campaigns built to perform and proven to win. Combined with deep integrations with platforms like Meta and TikTok, trusted by brands like Crumbl, Kylie Cosmetics, ESPN, and YouTube, Later bridges creativity and performance—so every campaign not only looks good, but drives results. Later is building the future of influencer marketing where everyone wins. Learn more at later.com .

