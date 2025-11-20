Later Releases New Study Revealing AI Is Transforming How Creators and Brands Drive Influence

The research shows 87% of creators say AI has improved their content quality, while 77% of brands report better results with AI-assisted campaigns

BOSTON, Nov. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Later , the leading influencer marketing partner for enterprise brands, is publishing new research exploring how AI tools are reshaping the creator economy. The study, conducted among creators and brands actively using AI within the past year, reveals AI is already deeply embedded in creator workflows and delivering measurable business impact for marketers. The findings confirm that AI is no longer experimental, it's essential in driving creative innovation, improved efficiency and stronger campaign performance across the influencer marketing landscape.

"AI is becoming the connective force between creativity and performance," said Scott Sutton, CEO of Later. "We're seeing creators use AI to push the boundaries of imagination while brands use it to bring new levels of precision, transparency, and ROI to their influencer programs. This data validates what we see every day across Later's platform. AI isn't replacing human creativity, it's amplifying it."

Creators See AI as a Collaborative Partner

Creators view AI as an indispensable creative partner, with 76% using it for ideation and 58% for caption and copywriting support. The majority (87%) say AI has improved their content quality, while 75% have seen stronger campaign results.

AI as creative ally: Most creators describe AI as a "thought partner" helping brainstorm ideas, refine messaging and overcome creative blocks.

Most creators describe AI as a "thought partner" helping brainstorm ideas, refine messaging and overcome creative blocks. Efficiency & productivity: Over half report cutting editing time in half, freeing them to focus on creative strategy.

Over half report cutting editing time in half, freeing them to focus on creative strategy. Monetization & growth: Some creators credit AI with helping identify new brand opportunities, optimize outreach and enhance visual production. Nearly 87% of creators expect AI to become indispensable to the industry within two years.

Brands Report Greater ROI, Efficiency and Audience Reach

AI is equally transformative for brands, with 77% reporting improved campaign results and 46% citing AI as a driver of strategic growth.

Better targeting, faster insights: Brands say AI helps analyze data and audience behavior in real time, improving reach and ROI.

Brands say AI helps analyze data and audience behavior in real time, improving reach and ROI. Operational efficiency: Many note reduced production time and lower costs through automation.

Many note reduced production time and lower costs through automation. Creative acceleration: From writing to visual content, brands credit AI with enabling more effective creative processes. Confidence in AI's long-term value is high, with 90% of brand respondents expressing optimism about its future impact.

From writing to visual content, brands credit AI with enabling more effective creative processes. Confidence in AI's long-term value is high, with 90% of brand respondents expressing optimism about its future impact. The Rise of Virtual Influenc e: Brands are showing increased familiarity, openness and willingness to invest in virtual creators compared to 2023. AI-generated personas and data-driven insights are opening new avenues for connection between brands and audiences.

This research reaffirms Later's dedication to innovating tools within the creator economy, helping brands and influencers harness the power of AI to scale authentic storytelling and measurable impact. With proprietary solutions like Later EdgeAI and an unrivaled dataset spanning millions of creators and billions of engagements, Later is turning influence into a science. As the creator economy enters its next chapter supported by AI, Later continues to shape how technology, data, and creativity converge to drive business growth.

The research, conducted through Later Influence and in partnership with Centiment, surveyed 120 creators and 189 brands across the CPG sector. To read more about the study, please visit Later's blog.

About Later

Later is the global enterprise leader in influencer marketing, powering the creator economy and social commerce for brands and creators alike. Fueled by their native AI-powered platform with over a decade of proprietary data, including billions of social interactions, impressions, $2 billion+ in verified influencer-driven purchases, and deep integrations with platforms like Meta and TikTok, Later provides data-driven guidance, combined with their team of expert strategists, to execute fully-managed campaigns, driving audience growth, engagement, and revenue. Trusted by the world's leading enterprise brands such as Crumbl, Kylie Cosmetics, ESPN, and YouTube, Later bridges creativity and performance, so every campaign not only looks good, but drives results. Later is building the future of influencer marketing where everyone wins. Learn more at later.com

SOURCE Later