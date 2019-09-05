Introducing Living Projection™ for Halloween and Christmas Decorating

Living Projection™ is an Airblown® Inflatable and LightShow® projector set that displays dynamic scenes "mapped" to the exact shape of the inflatable. For the first time, consumers can experience this exciting new technology at home for the holidays.

Five Exciting Scenes, Four Transitions with Sound

Each Living Projection™ features five scenes and four transitions with either haunting melodies or holiday music, creating a sensory experience of sight and sound.

Show a single scene or customize selections to play once or in a continuous loop, in order or randomly.

Classic Seasonal Shapes

Living Projection™ comes in classic seasonal shapes, like tombstones for Halloween and snow globes for Christmas. The Halloween archway creates a memorable entrance or focal point for decorating at home or Halloween parties.

"We are thrilled to introduce Living Projection™ to the retail consumer market," said Scott Mulkey, Director of Mass Media at Gemmy Industries. "We're constantly looking for new trends in holiday decorating technology and were especially impressed with what major entertainment venues were doing with projection mapping. We wanted to bring that amazing experience to people's homes."

Favorite Licensed Characters

Living Projection™ is available in exciting licensed versions for both Halloween and Christmas that feature scenes from iconic movies. Look for styles with your favorite Tim Burton Halloween characters:

Christmas styles feature classic characters from beloved holiday movies:

Living Projection™ includes an Airblown® Inflatable, LightShow® projector, weather-resistant case, heavy-duty lawn stakes and tethers, remote control, power adaptor and more. It also features eternal ports to play your own videos year-round.

Living Projection™ is available to purchase this Halloween and Christmas season at select retailers. For more information, visit www.gemmy.com

About Gemmy Industries

Gemmy Industries is a leading seasonal lighting and decor innovator that has changed the way America decorates for the holidays. As the originators of Airblown® Inflatables and LightShow™ lighting, Gemmy is a trendsetter in making homes festive for every special occasion. For more information on product lines and retailers, go to www.gemmy.com.

