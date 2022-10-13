Introducing Lucid UX 2.0 - Newest Over-The-Air Software Update Shows Potential of Software-Defined Vehicles, Bringing Dozens of New Features to Every Lucid Air

Lucid Air is designed as a true software-defined vehicle, with future-ready hardware to allow it to evolve over time to best meet customer needs long after they take delivery.

Lucid's newest over-the-air (OTA) software update is the most extensive to date, with significant advancements and improvements across the vehicle.

New features include: "Instant-on" Glass Cockpit and Pilot Panel displays; launch of Highway Assist for the DreamDrive advanced driver assistance system; redesigned on-screen layouts.

Lucid UX 2.0 has already begun initial phase of rollout to customer cars and will continue over the next several weeks.

NEWARK, Calif., Oct. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: LCID), setting new standards with the longest-range, fastest-charging electric car on the market, today announced the release of Lucid UX 2.0, its most extensive software update thus far, with hundreds of updates and new features for every Lucid Air on the road – delivered over-the-air and complimentary for owners.

Lucid UX 2.0

The vast array of updates includes enhancements for virtually every user touchpoint in the car, including "instant-on" Glass Cockpit and Pilot Panel displays; the introduction of Highway Assist for the DreamDrive advanced driver assistance system; redesigned on-screen layouts; and much more.

"This extensive software update, comprising tens of millions of new lines of source code across nearly every updateable computer in the vehicle, is achievable because the Lucid Air was engineered from the start with the capability to get better over time," said Michael Bell, Senior Vice President of Digital, Lucid Group. "Thanks to our integrated software and hardware engineering, Lucid has the in-house technical depth to enhance our vehicles long after they leave the assembly line."

"Lucid's truly innovative user interface becomes easier to use and even more aesthetically beautiful in each iteration, delivered seamlessly over-the-air to the vehicle," said Derek Jenkins, Senior VP of Design and Brand, Lucid Motors. "This latest software release incorporates numerous refinements – many based on owner feedback and ideas – which make Lucid Air even more enjoyable, convenient, and capable for our customers."

Update Highlights:

Glass Cockpit and Pilot Panel Displays

"Instant-on" displays, so the car is ready to drive as soon as the driver sits down and buckles up.

New on-screen layout for the Glass Cockpit display, moving the controls for the most-used apps like Home, Navigation, Media, and Phone to make Lucid UX more ergonomically friendly than ever.

Updated Navigation and maps, with turn-by-turn directions now appearing on the center display directly ahead of the driver.

More-intelligent prediction of remaining range, so drivers know even better what they can expect on the road.

Do more with Alexa Built-In voice control, such as change the climate control settings for the rear seat.

A more user-friendly browsing experience for third-party media apps, making it easier to see options, select favorite tunes, and start listening more quickly.

DreamDrive and Advanced Driver Assistance Systems

Highway Assist with active lane centering and adaptive cruise control, allowing for even greater driving comfort on long journeys.

Rear Pedestrian Collision Protection is now also enabled when the vehicle is in Drive and rolling backwards.

Improvements to visual cues for Park Distance Warning feature.

Intelligent Micro Lens Array Headlights

High Beam Assist that detects not only other vehicles, but other sources of nearby light, and automatically switches to low beams when most appropriate.

Automatic headlight leveling with sensor-based adjustments for height and vehicle angle in relation to the ground.

Vehicle Entry and Exit

New De-Ice Mode combines defrost, automatic wiper blade movement, and wiper fluid to clear ice that may be obstructing the view through the windshield.

A number of measures to make automatic locking and unlocking simpler, more intuitive, and more responsive with both the key fob and Mobile Key, as well as additional user-customizable settings.

Further information about newly available features and improvements can be found here.

