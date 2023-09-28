Introducing Maternity Warden: Constant Care for Calving Cows

Ever.Ag launches new computer-vision-powered system to improve dairy cow reproduction and welfare

LEWISVILLE, Texas, Sept. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ever.Ag, a leader in software for Everything Agriculture, today introduced Maternity Warden, an innovative new system that uses computer vision and edge computing to provide 24/7 monitoring of calving cows. Farm data shows that upwards of 7% of calves on U.S. dairy farms perish within 48 hours of birth. Maternity Warden aims to reduce stillborn rates and dystocia (difficult births that can result in injury or death to calves and cows) on freestall dairy farms. 

Maternity Warden uses cameras and on-site edge nodes with AI models to constantly analyze cows for the earliest signs of calving. The system detects symptoms such as tail raising, contractions, and visibility of fetal parts to determine when a cow enters the calving process (parturition). It then immediately alarms the appropriate farm staff so they can monitor the calving and intervene if necessary.

"With Maternity Warden, dairy farmers can have confidence knowing their herd is being continuously observed, even at night when staffing is low," said Ryne Braun, Director, Ever.Ag. "By using technology to provide an extra set of eyes 24/7, we aim to significantly reduce adverse calving events that impact animal welfare and cause financial losses."

Ever.Ag will debut Maternity Warden at World Dairy Expo, October 2-6 in Madison, WI and is actively recruiting dairy farms to be among the first to pilot the new system. Ideal farms have indoor freestalls for close-up views of the care of their cows.

Maternity Warden is the first product launch for Ever.Ag's dairy division that is focused on making farms more efficient, productive, and humane through AI and automation.

To learn more about Maternity Warden or sign up for the pilot program, visit our web site or schedule a meeting with Ryne Braun or Jon Ooms to meet at our booth #4425-26 at World Dairy Expo.

About Ever.Ag
Ever.Ag is Everything Agriculture, providing software and services that empower your entire supply chain, from farm to table - and everything in between. The breadth and depth of Ever.Ag's solutions empower dairy, crops, animal protein, and agribusiness customers to feed a growing world. Bringing decades of experience and industry-leading innovation to the table, Ever.Ag's advanced technology, risk management, and market intelligence solutions provide customers with the insight they need to operate more efficiently, sustainably, nimbly, and strategically across the supply chain.

