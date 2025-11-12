Matterhorn Venture Partners Expands Chicago Industrial Footprint with Romeoville Acquisition

CHICAGO, Nov. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Matterhorn Venture Partners ("MVP") announced the acquisition of a 16,500-square-foot, small-bay industrial property located at 805 Forestwood Drive in Romeoville, IL, within the highly sought-after I-55 Corridor of the Chicago metropolitan area.

The single-building asset was acquired through a limited marketing process and represents a value-add opportunity with one vacant suite and in-place rents approximately 30% below market. Built in 1998, the property features four suites with both dock-high and drive-in loading, functional clear heights, and excellent access to I-55 and I-355.

Romeoville sits within one of Chicago's strongest industrial submarkets, where vacancy for 10,000–50,000-square-foot product remains near 2%, reflecting limited new construction and sustained tenant demand. Following the acquisition, MVP plans targeted improvements including deferred maintenance, refreshed interiors, and proactive leasing to bring rents to market.

"This acquisition exemplifies our approach—identifying well-located, functional small-bay industrial assets with clear potential to create value," said Scott McKibben, Chief Executive Officer of Matterhorn Venture Partners. "The I-55 Corridor continues to demonstrate strong fundamentals and minimal vacancy, making this a great addition to our growing Chicago portfolio and overall investment thesis."

The Romeoville acquisition marks MVP's tenth transaction and third in the Chicago MSA, reinforcing the firm's commitment to aggregating high-quality industrial properties across core infill logistics corridors in the Midwest.

About Matterhorn Venture Partners

Matterhorn Venture Partners ("MVP") is a Chicago-based private real estate investment firm that acquires and manages industrial assets nationwide. Since its founding in 2024, MVP has completed more than $91 million in total capitalization, spanning seven states and encompassing more than 435,000 square feet. MVP co-invests with private and institutional capital partners to create value through targeted capital improvements, proactive asset management, and disciplined portfolio aggregation.

