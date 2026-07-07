Introducing Nell Hotels: Bringing the Legacy of Aspen's The Little Nell to Rockefeller Center with the Debut of The Nell New York

Nell Hotels brings luxury with an independent spirit in the world's most illustrious locations. The Nell New York will debut as the first and only hotel within Rockefeller Center as The Little Nell in Aspen prepares for a significant transformation.

ASPEN, Colo., July 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Aspen Hospitality, a division of Aspen One, today announced the launch of Nell Hotels, a new luxury hotel brand rooted in the spirit, legacy and enduring guest affinity of The Little Nell hotel. Built on more than three decades of excellence in Aspen, Nell Hotels is a thoughtful evolution for one of the most respected names in hospitality, expanding its signature approach to warm, personalized luxury into a carefully curated collection of properties in the world's most illustrious destinations.

The Nell New York. Courtesy of Nell Hotels / Tishman / Rockwell Group

The announcement is marked by two significant milestones: the debut of The Nell New York, set to open in fall 2027 as the first and only hotel within Rockefeller Center and New York City's only Relais & Chateaux property, and the forthcoming reimagination of The Little Nell in Aspen, which will temporarily close in April 2027 for a comprehensive renovation, reopening in time for the 2027-2028 ski season.

Nell Hotels: Where Warmth, Access, and Culture Converge

Nell Hotels launches as a collection of three distinct expressions united by a shared vision: The Little Nell, Aspen's only Five-Star, Five-Diamond ski-in/ski-out hotel and the brand's founding property; the Residences at The Little Nell, private fully appointed residences in the heart of Aspen that extend the warmth and access of The Little Nell into a more permanent way of life; and The Nell New York, bringing a small, independently spirited hotel to the heart of midtown Manhattan.

Nell Hotels is rooted in a singular philosophy: to create hotels that feel deeply personal, culturally connected and impossible to replicate elsewhere. Looking ahead, the brand is pursuing measured and intentional growth, with plans to add new properties and locations that match the Nell Hotel ethos over time. At each Nell Hotels property, the guest experience is guided by four defining pillars: creating a sense of home, unveiling distinctive access, engaging with intention and sparking après energy.

"Nell Hotels builds on what The Little Nell has always been about – something personal, something you come back to that feels familiar every time," said Jeff Toscano, CEO of Aspen Hospitality. "As we grow, that doesn't change. Our intention is not to be everywhere but to be exactly where our guests are. This allows us to carry forward the same level of recognition and care that is inherent to The Little Nell, creating hotels that feel familiar from the very first stay and become part of our guests' lives over time. This is not about scale for the sake of growth. It's about bringing our approach to hospitality to destinations where it can truly resonate."

The Nell New York: An Icon Within One of the World's Most Recognized Cultural Landmarks

Representing a more than $350M investment, The Nell New York will bring the soul of The Little Nell to the heart of Midtown Manhattan. Located at 10 Rockefeller Plaza, The Nell New York will be the only hotel within Rockefeller Center and will debut as the only Relais & Châteaux property in New York City. The 134-room hotel will occupy an irreplicable position above Rockefeller Center, transforming former office space into an intimate retreat shaped by thoughtful design, intuitive service, and a deep connection to the city around it. A seventh-floor arrival experience will lift guests above the pace of the city entirely, creating a rare sense of discretion and calm within one of the world's most visited destinations and most beloved cultural landmarks, home to the Christmas Tree, the iconic skating rink, Top of the Rock observation deck, Rainbow Room, and an array of restaurants, bars, and shops.

"We are honored to welcome The Nell New York to Rockefeller Center and to partner with a brand that shares our commitment to creating meaningful experiences through art, dining, culture, and community," said EB Kelly, Head of Rockefeller Center and Senior Managing Director, Tishman Speyer. "Built nearly a century ago as a city within a city, Rockefeller Center has long offered a singular destination experience. With the arrival of The Nell New York, that experience is now complete: guests can dine, shop, explore, and stay, all within Rockefeller Center. Together with Nell Hotels, we are excited to build on this legacy and create inspiring new experiences for the next generation of guests."

The hotel's amenities will include an all-day dining venue, a lobby bar, a wine lounge and experience which brings The Little Nell's globally renowned wine program to New York, as well as a spa designed for a total recalibration of energy, attention, and ease.

Additionally, a signature fine dining restaurant will open above the hotel on the 17th floor, featuring expansive views of Rockefeller Center and beyond.

Inspired by the Art Deco grandeur and the art and architectural ambition of Rockefeller Center itself, the hotel's design will honor New York's enduring belief in craftsmanship, beauty and cultural expression, with every detail intended to feel timeless, intentional and deeply connected to its setting. Art will play a central role throughout the property. Continuing a long-standing tradition established at The Little Nell, The Nell New York will feature a significant art collection showcasing both emerging and internationally recognized artists from New York and around the world.

In New York, The Nell New York will introduce a more socially intuitive model of hospitality, where guests are known and remembered, with access to the people and places shaping New York culture and a hotel team who knows how to open those doors for its guests.

"Distinctive access will define the guest experience at The Nell New York," said Toscano. "Just as The Little Nell is known for unparalleled access to Aspen and its mountains, The Nell New York will unlock access to the studios, galleries, private dining rooms, cultural institutions and in-the-know experiences that shape New York City. It's inherently insider without requiring membership."

The Nell New York will join Relais & Châteaux, becoming the only property in New York City associated with the globally renowned collection of independently operated luxury hotels and restaurants. Rooted in the concept of art de vivre (the art of living), Relais & Châteaux recognizes properties defined by exceptional hospitality, strong local identity and cultural authenticity, values deeply intertwined with The Nell New York's vision for honoring the energy and character of New York City.

The Little Nell: Honoring a Legacy While Building for the Future

As the Nell Hotels brand looks ahead, it also turns thoughtfully inward. The Little Nell in Aspen will temporarily close in April 2027 to undergo a comprehensive renovation as it enters a new chapter with Nell Hotels. The property will reopen transformed for the 2027-2028 winter. The reimagination is deliberate, allowing the hotel to evolve from a place of excellence, not necessity, and will enhance the guest experience across guest rooms, public spaces and dining outlets. As Aspen's only Five-Star, Five-Diamond, ski-in/ski-out hotel, The Little Nell has long been synonymous with the destination itself, welcoming generations of travelers and serving as a cornerstone for celebrations, gatherings and milestone moments.

During the renovation, the property's renowned weddings program will continue operating and hosting events, with the iconic Wedding Deck remaining available as a setting for these celebrations. The exclusive Residences at The Little Nell will also remain open for bookings, ensuring that the most devoted members of The Little Nell community continue to have a home in Aspen while the transformation unfolds. Located steps from the mountain, the Residences feature gourmet kitchens, living areas with cozy stacked stone fireplaces, private balconies framing panoramic mountain views, marble and onyx bathrooms, dedicated ski concierge service, a rooftop pool with 360-degree views of town and mountains, and the 24-hour concierge service that has always defined life at The Little Nell.

In the lead-up to the transformation, the hotel will remain fully operational, offering a robust calendar of programming that highlights Aspen's outdoor lifestyle, culinary experiences and cultural moments. This includes the continuation of its in-demand spa residency with celebrity facialist Georgia Louise, whose clientele includes Anne Hathaway and Emily Blunt, now extended through next winter.

"The temporary closure reflects a commitment to preserving what makes The Little Nell exceptional, while ensuring it continues to evolve for the next generation of guests," said Toscano. "Upon reopening, the property will remain the foundation of the brand, continuing to define the standards by which Nell Hotels will grow."

For more information, please visit nellhotels.com.

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ABOUT NELL HOTELS

Nell Hotels is a collection of distinctive luxury hotels and residences united by a shared commitment to warm, intuitive hospitality, cultural connection and unparalleled access. Founded on the legacy of The Little Nell in Aspen, Colorado, the portfolio includes The Little Nell, Aspen's only Five-Star, Five-Diamond ski-in/ski-out hotel; the Residences at The Little Nell; and The Nell New York, opening in 2027 as the first hotel within Rockefeller Center and New York City's only Relais & Châteaux property.

At each Nell Hotels property, the guest experience is guided by four defining pillars: creating a sense of home, unveiling distinctive access, engaging with intention and sparking après energy. Rooted in the belief that true luxury is defined by familiarity, Nell Hotels creates deeply personal experiences that make guests feel welcomed, recognized and connected to the destinations they visit. For more information, visit https://www.nellhotels.com/.

ABOUT ASPEN ONE

Aspen One renews the mind, body, and spirit with a portfolio that redefines luxury, adventure, and leisure. With world-class and innovative brands and businesses, including Aspen Skiing Company, Aspen Hospitality, and Aspen Ventures, Aspen One propels the expansion of the Aspen ethos globally.

Whether it's Aspen Skiing Company providing unforgettable experiences at the confluence of nature, culture, and recreation across its four legendary mountains—Aspen Mountain, Snowmass, Aspen Highlands, and Buttermilk; or Aspen Hospitality elevating guest experiences in unforgettable ways by developing, owning, and operating a growing set of luxury and upper-scale hotels, private clubs, and branded residential properties in prime locations under Nell Hotels and Limelight brands; Aspen One is deeply committed to providing unparalleled service, creative programming, community engagement, and unique opportunities for exploration. The company's commitment to innovation is central to its evolution, including Aspen Ventures' amplification of the Aspen brand globally through new business lines that embody its values and heritage such as Aspen Collection.

For 80 years, the Aspen brand and community has pointed its compass toward new paths, people, and possibilities—and today, as Aspen One, the future is limitless. The company is a leader in sustainability and advocacy, with a legacy of modeling leading-edge solutions and changing policy locally and globally. As a collection of brands driven by tightly held core values, Aspen One aims to inspire a better world. For more information, visit www.aspen.com.

ABOUT RELAIS & CHATEAUX

Relais & Châteaux is an exceptional worldwide collection of 580 unique, independently operated hotels and restaurants, united by strong values and a devotion to excellence across every aspect of hospitality. Originating in France in 1954, and now present in 65 countries, the Association works to celebrate the distinct art de vivre of every global destination. Led by passionate hoteliers, chefs and restaurateurs, each of its properties cultivates a meaningful sense of place by nurturing its individual cultural, gastronomic and environmental heritage and collaborating with local artisans. With many of its properties run by families, who pass their savoir-faire down from one generation to the next, Relais & Châteaux represents an evolving legacy of memorable travel experiences, in harmony with all life on Earth. www.relaischateaux.com

ABOUT ROCKEFELLER CENTER

For more than 90 years, Rockefeller Center has been a global icon in the heart of New York City. Conceived by John D. Rockefeller Jr. as a "city within the city," the Center comprises 13 buildings connected by an underground concourse. Under the stewardship of owner and operator Tishman Speyer, the Center has become the city's most dynamic place to work, play, dine, shop, and celebrate.

Rockefeller Center is home to New York's leading attractions including The Rink, offering ice skating from October to March each year; and Top of the Rock Observation Deck, featuring two experiences: The Beam, recreating the iconic 1932 photo, and SKYLIFT, elevating visitors on an open-air glass platform three stories above 30 Rock's 70th-floor rooftop for unrivaled, unobstructed 360-degree views. Live entertainment is offered throughout the year across NBC Studios, Radio City Music Hall, the Today Show Summer Concert Series, and iNDIEPLAZA by Rough Trade.

The Center stretches along Fifth Avenue and offers nearly 50 shops on two levels for discerning shoppers seeking the best in global and local brands. The Center is also a coveted retail destination for families and kids, featuring flagship stores from LEGO, FAO Schwarz, Nintendo, and McNally Jackson. The Channel Gardens at Rockefeller Center offers a thoughtfully curated retail experience, with distinguished brands including Aesop, Tiffany & Co., and Todd Snyder calling this elegant corridor home.

Hailed by The New York Times as the "Restaurant Event of the Year," the Center is home to restaurants by Michelin-starred and James Beard-winning chefs such as NARO, Le Rock, and Jupiter, as well as casual eateries such as Daily Provisions, Ace's Pizza, and Black Seed Bagels. Under 30 Rock is a curated collection of day-to-night restaurants, bars, takeaway counters and shops under 30 Rockefeller Plaza representing a microcosm of New York City's vibrant and diverse dining options.

The Center boasts the city's premier private event venues including Rainbow Room and exclusive rooftops such as 620 Loft & Garden and Radio Park. Rockefeller Plaza, The Rink, and surrounding restaurants host large-scale events and activations year-round. The Center hosts hundreds of weddings, engagements, galas, and corporate events each year.

Rockefeller Center offers an outdoor, public museum experience with more than 100 permanent art works across campus along with rotating exhibitions and the gallery at legendary auction house Christie's. Visitors can join an official Rockefeller Center group or private VIP tour to learn about the campus's art, architecture, and history.

During the holiday season, the Center is home to the world's most famous Christmas Tree, as well exclusive experiences such as Après Skate Chalets and Christmas Spectacular show featuring the Radio City Rockettes.

Rockefeller Center is open daily and features year-round public programming, events and activations on the Plaza. For more information or to purchase tickets to attractions and programs, visit rockefellercenter.com.

SOURCE Aspen One