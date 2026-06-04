LIMELIGHT HOTELS LAUNCHES SUMMER NIGHTS SERIES IN PARTNERSHIP WITH JANIE AND JACK

"Under the Limelight with Janie and Jack" Summer Nights Series Comes to Six Limelight Hotels Destinations Across Nine Weekends

ASPEN, Colo., June 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Limelight Hotels, the adventure-forward hotel collection rooted in the character of each destination it calls home, today announced a first-ever partnership with the beloved American children's design house Janie and Jack, marking the label's debut in hospitality. The "Under the Limelight with Janie and Jack" Summer Nights series brings together two brands rooted in adventure and excellence in family experiences, crafting a season-long celebration of timeless family traditions.

Unfolding across nine weekends from July through August 2026, the Summer Nights series will come to life across all Limelight Hotels in Mammoth, Boulder, Ketchum, Aspen, Snowmass, and Denver. Programming spans lawn games, live music, pool fun, firepit s'mores and more, with open-air cinema nights in Snowmass and Mammoth. The full activity lineup for each property is available here.

"At Limelight Hotels, summer is when the energy of our properties is at its peak with guests outside, kids in the pool, families gathered around firepits as the sun goes down," said Jeff Toscano, Chief Executive Officer, Aspen Hospitality. "Partnering with Janie and Jack lets us build on that energy with programming that is thoughtful, connected to place, and designed around the moments families come back for. "

Throughout the summer, Janie and Jack will bring its Americana-inspired collection to each property through branded moments woven into Limelight Hotels' Summer Nights programming. Guests can expect Janie and Jack-branded pool and lawn experiences, weekly scavenger hunts with special prizes, and outfitting tied to Fourth of July celebrations at select properties. The brand's Americana-inspired collection will be highlighted, featuring festive summer classics and polished family matching moments—from patriotic prints and stars-and-stripes styles to gingham dresses, Americana toile, flag sweaters, playful swimwear, crisp woven sets, and soft pajamas made for firework-filled nights and long holiday weekends. The collection offers an elevated take on nostalgic summer dressing for the whole family.

"This partnership is about extending the Janie and Jack brand beyond fashion and into the moments families remember most," said Alison Stiefel, Chief Marketing Officer, Janie and Jack. "As we approach America's 250th birthday, we saw an opportunity to celebrate family, summer travel, and the spirit of Americana through experiences that feel both nostalgic and modern. Together with Limelight Hotels, we are creating meaningful moments that go beyond product — from poolside afternoons and family dinners to outdoor adventures and summer nights under the stars."

This summer, guests are invited to experience "Seize the Summer" at Limelight Hotels with a seasonal package designed for families looking to make the most of their getaway. For more information and to book, please visit www.limelighthotels.com/offers. Families can also participate in the "Getaway Giveaway" Sweepstakes by sharing their favorite summer memories for a chance to win a three-night stay at a Limelight Hotels destination of their choice, plus a Janies and Jack gift card, valued at approximately $2,000 total. To enter, participants can share a summer photo on Instagram while following @janieandjack and @limelighthotels, or submit through the online entry page, www.janieandjack.com/limelight-summer-sweepstakes. High-resolution images can be found here.

About Limelight Hotels:

Limelight Hotels by Aspen One provide authentic and contemporary connections to their communities and the adventures that surround them. Set in the heart of elevated and unique locations, each Limelight hotel is carefully designed with distinctive character and purposeful functionality, created to evoke a sense of place and a point of view. Current locations include those across Colorado in Aspen, Snowmass, Denver, and Boulder (opened August 2025); Ketchum, Idaho; Mammoth, California (opened December 2025); and Charleston, South Carolina (coming in 2028). For more information, visit www.limelighthotels.com or follow @limelighthotels on Instagram or Facebook.

About Aspen One:

Aspen One renews the mind, body, and spirit with a portfolio that redefines luxury, adventure, and leisure. With world-class and innovative brands and businesses, including Aspen Skiing Company, Aspen Hospitality, and Aspen Ventures, Aspen One propels the expansion of the Aspen ethos globally. Whether it's Aspen Skiing Company providing unforgettable experiences at the confluence of nature, culture, and recreation across its four legendary mountains—Aspen Mountain, Snowmass, Aspen Highlands, and Buttermilk; or Aspen Hospitality elevating guest experiences in unforgettable ways by developing, owning, and operating a growing set of luxury and upper-scale hotels, private clubs, and branded residential properties in prime locations under The Nell and Limelight brands; Aspen One is deeply committed to providing unparalleled service, creative programming, community engagement, and unique opportunities for exploration. The company's commitment to innovation is central to its evolution, including Aspen Ventures' amplification of the Aspen brand globally through new business lines that embody its values and heritage such as Aspen Collection. For more than 75 years, the Aspen brand and community has pointed its compass toward new paths, people, and possibilities—and today, as Aspen One, the future is limitless. The company is a leader in sustainability and advocacy, with a legacy of modeling leading-edge solutions and changing policy locally and globally. As a collection of brands driven by tightly held core values, Aspen One aims to inspire a better world. For more information, visit www.aspen.com.

About Janie and Jack:

Janie and Jack is a design house for children — because individual style starts early. Each season's collections feature charming twists on classic fashion. The brand is known for celebrating family moments, thoughtful details, and memorable gifts. Its curated marketplace extends this perspective into home décor, toys, and baby gear, offering a beautifully edited one-stop destination.

SOURCE Aspen One