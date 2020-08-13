IRVINE, Calif., Aug. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- From dynamic driving characteristics to profound styling, each vehicle in Mazda's lineup is developed to perform on the roads as well as enrich owners' lives and ignite their passions. The Carbon Edition offers a new way for owners to pursue the road they believe in and seek new paths. Mazda North American Operations today announces new Carbon Edition models for the upcoming 2021 Mazda CX-5, CX-9 and Mazda6.

Introducing New Carbon Edition For Select Mazda Vehicles

Each Carbon Edition will feature a bold color scheme that helps represent individuality. The combination of Polymetal Gray exterior paint color, red leather interior with black accents inside and out, are not only beautiful and sophisticated, but also exudes strength and passion. Refined exterior accents, such as black metallic finish aluminum alloy wheels and gloss black door mirrors, among other details, help calm the mind. While the ambiance of the cabin is set with red leather seats contrasted by black honeycomb interior trimming and red stitching to help stir emotions and invoke inspiration.

The 2021 CX-5, CX-9 and Mazda6 Carbon Edition vehicles will be well-appointed with numerous premium amenities, such as Apple CarPlayTM and Android AutoTM, Bose® premium audio and heated front seat that will provide convenience fans can enjoy. Most of Mazda's i-Activsense safety features, such as Blind Spot Monitoring with Rear Cross-Traffic Alert, Mazda Radar Cruise Control with stop and go and Smart Brake Support, are all equipped on these models to help offer peace of mind for every journey on the road.

Pricing and specific features for the Carbon Edition vehicles will be announced in accordance with their respective 2021 Mazda vehicle announcement.

Mazda North American Operations is headquartered in Irvine, California, and oversees the sales, marketing, parts and customer service support of Mazda vehicles in the United States and Mexico through approximately 620 dealers. Operations in Mexico are managed by Mazda Motor de Mexico in Mexico City. For more information on Mazda vehicles, including photography and B-roll, please visit the online Mazda media center at InsideMazda.MazdaUSA.com/Newsroom.

