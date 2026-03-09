Introducing Oban Aged 15 Years Port Cask Finish Single Malt Scotch Whisky, A Limited-Edition Maritime Journey

Experience the full interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/oban/9385051-en-oban-aged-15-years-port-cask-finish-single-malt-scotch-whisky

Oban 15 Port Cask Finish was inspired by the shared coastal heritage of its namesake town and Porto, Portugal, where centuries of seafaring trade shaped both ports and their spirits. Long ago, the sea carved Oban's "Little Bay of Caves," and brave ships brought stone and slate to build the distillery and its harbor town, later carrying Oban Whisky to the world. Across the Atlantic, Porto emerged as the historic home of Port wine, a fortified wine prized for its rich red fruit depth and long ocean journeys. That spirit of port-to-port exchange makes it a natural complement to Oban's robust coastal character. As the second release in Oban's 15-Year cask-finished series, this expression builds on the shared lineage of Scotch and fortified wines, including Sherry from Spain and Port from Portugal, each shaped by tradition, place, and craft. The bottle artwork for this expression draws on that connection, depicting Oban from the south of the bay with McCaig's Tower and the distillery in view, as seagulls fly homeward, symbolizing the journey across the seas.

"Oban 15 Port Cask Finish is a celebration of the journeys that have always defined our distillery and many others around the world," said Jesse Damashek, Senior Vice President of Whiskey at DIAGEO. "By bringing together Oban's coastal roots and the deep, sweet influence of American Oak Ruby Port casks, we've created a whisky that remains true to our character while offering something layered, expressive, and deeply rewarding to savor."

Tucked away in the Western Highlands of Scotland, Oban Distillery and its seven artisans ensure its small-still tradition is present in every expression, preserving a whisky style that reflects both its environment and its refined craftmanship. Oban 15 Port Cask Finish spent its maturation journey in American Oak Hogsheads before being finished in carefully selected, 100% American Oak Port casks. On the nose, it opens with fruity dry white wine, hints of raspberries and vanilla ice cream, alongside Oban's signature maritime notes of sea breeze and warm sand, while the palate reveals a soft, creamy-smooth texture with honeyed sweetness and juicy red fruit, developing into gentle salinity and peppery spice and leading to a short to medium, dry finish with lingering white pepper.

"Finishing this Oban in Port casks helps bring together delicious bright red fruit notes with lusciously sweet and spicy flavours," said Dr. Stuart Morrison, Diageo Master Blender. "The casks complement the maritime notes of Oban's distillery character, giving us a wonderfully mellow and well-balanced Single Malt."

This limited-edition bottle is an exclusive release available for a limited time at select spirits retailers nationwide, with a suggested retail price of $130 bottled at 750mL. Visit malts.com to find stores where Oban 15 Port Cask Finish is available near you, or order a bottle for shipping or delivery via ReserveBar and TheBar.com. For more information about Oban Distillery, follow @obanwhisky on Instagram.

ABOUT OBAN DISTILLERY

The Oban Distillery—one of the oldest and smallest distilleries in Scotland—has been making fine Single Malt Whisky since 1794. Located in the heart of the town that grew up around it, Oban was founded by brothers Hugh & John Stevenson. Made by a small group of artisans, Oban is distilled in tiny lantern-shaped copper pot stills, which are among the smallest in Scotland. This results in a truly balanced, extremely smooth whisky. Situated on a little bay between the West Highlands and the Islands, a mild maritime climate with a background of heather and peat is perfectly echoed in the malt whisky produced at Oban.

