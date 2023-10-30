Introducing Ocean Spray® Zero Sugar, A New, Bold-Flavored Juice Option with No Artificial Sweeteners*

News provided by

Ocean Spray Cranberries, Inc.

30 Oct, 2023, 10:00 ET

The launch of Ocean Spray® Zero Sugar marks the first national brand to introduce a zero-sugar product with no artificial sweeteners in the shelf-stable juice aisle.

BOSTON, Oct. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ocean Spray Cranberries, Inc., the agricultural cooperative owned by roughly 700 farmer families, has today announced the launch of Ocean Spray® Zero Sugar Juice Drink, the first beverage from Ocean Spray with bold flavor, 0g of sugar, and no artificial sweeteners*.

Ocean Spray® Zero Sugar Juice Drink will be available in two flavors, Ocean Spray's iconic Cranberry flavor and Mixed Berry, a new flavor to the brand's beverage portfolio. Made with real fruit juice and sweetened with stevia*, Zero Sugar is an excellent source of Vitamin C.

Continue Reading
Introducing Ocean Spray® Zero Sugar, A New, Bold-Flavored Juice Option with No Artificial Sweeteners*
Introducing Ocean Spray® Zero Sugar, A New, Bold-Flavored Juice Option with No Artificial Sweeteners*

"From full flavor blends to refreshing diet and now bold zero sugar, Ocean Spray is committed to developing product innovations that continually meet the needs and desires of consumers who are seeking out more options for their juice drink," said Trinh Le, Vice President, Next Generation Beverages and Omni-Channel Marketing at Ocean Spray. "We're excited to be the first brand to introduce this new innovative product in the shelf stable aisle and continue our legacy of beverage innovation."

Ocean Spray® Zero Sugar is the latest in the brand's developments to create more health-conscious options for today's shoppers. Earlier this year, Ocean Spray launched another "better-for-you" juice line, which includes Immunity Cranberry Blueberry Acai, Immunity Orange Mango, and Ocean Spray® Revitalize Cranberry Pineapple Juice Drink. These function-forward beverages are made with real fruit juice, no artificial sweeteners*, and zero added sugar.

Ocean Spray® Zero Sugar Juice Drinks will be available nationwide at grocery stores and Walmart in November 2023

For more information about the new beverage line, go to www.oceanspray.com.

*Contains stevia leaf extract, which has been further processed

ABOUT OCEAN SPRAY
In 1930, Ocean Spray was founded by three maverick farmers – bonded by bold cranberry love. Since then, we've grown into a vibrant global agricultural cooperative, built on the strength of roughly 700 family farmers in the United States, Canada, and Chile. Together, we've worked to preserve the family farming way of life for nearly 100 years, and for generations to come. Today, our cranberries show up in more than a thousand deliciously nourishing products in over 100 countries worldwide. United by passion and purpose, Ocean Spray is committed to trailblazing the power of the mighty cranberry through its offbeat taste and uncanny nutrition to feed better, happier lives for all. Born Tart. Raised Bold. ™

Media Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE Ocean Spray Cranberries, Inc.

