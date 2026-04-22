Introducing Oceania Aurelia™, The Ultimate Explorer

Launching as part of the line's OceaniaNEXT™ program – the brand's all-encompassing initiative at the heart of its commitment to continually enhance the guest experience – the completely reimagined ship, currently sailing as Oceania Nautica™, represents a new standard for far-reaching, immersive travel. Extraordinary space, intentional design and a club-like sense of community draw inspiration from the openness of the line's newest ships and the warmth of a boutique hotel at sea.

Welcoming fewer than 500 guests, served by 400 officers and crew, Oceania Aurelia offers a true home at sea where travelers will find sophisticated, inviting spaces to relax, connect and unwind as they sail around the globe.

Luxurious suites with dedicated butler service define the onboard experience, with 179 of the ship's 238 accommodations designed as spacious suites. Most exceed 300 square feet with select spanning up to 1,000 square feet, and many feature gracious living and dining spaces. The collection of suites includes beautifully remastered Owner's, Vista and Penthouse Suites, plus new additions: Oceania Suites, Horizon Suites as well as a selection of Oceanview and Inside Suites, offering an array of options for world travelers. Each accommodation is meticulously appointed with thoughtful amenities that create the feel of a private residence, designed for ultimate comfort during longer voyages.

"Oceania Aurelia is our ultimate world explorer," said Jason Montague, Chief Luxury Officer of Oceania Cruises. "She is designed specifically for guests who desire greater space, more suites and a deeper level of personalized care, particularly for extended journeys. Oceania Aurelia will be a smaller, more club-like ship that truly feels like a home at sea, providing travelers a deeper connection to the ports they visit."

Oceania Cruises' signature genuine hospitality is delivered by nearly one crew member for every guest, ensuring attentive, unhurried care and meaningful personal connections throughout extended journeys.

In keeping with Oceania Cruises' commitment to serving The Finest Cuisine at Sea®, dining aboard Oceania Aurelia becomes another way to see the world, with menus reflecting the regions being explored in beloved venues: The Grand Dining Room, Polo Grill, Toscana, Terrace Café, Waves Grill and the Pizzeria in the evenings.

The line's beloved coffee venue, Baristas, will move to Horizons and will feature as new additions the Bakery, serving delicious pastries and European specialties, and the Crêperie, where travelers can enjoy fresh crêpes, waffles and gelato sundaes.

Rounding out the experience are bars and lounges to toast the journey – including mixology experiences at the new Founders Bar.

Extended time at sea invites guests to follow their curiosity through a series of enrichment opportunities, including: the new Chef's Studio, offering a series of culinary workshops that explore flavor, technique and tradition; Artist Loft, inviting travelers to relax with creative activities; LYNC Digital Center, to connect, create and learn through interactive classes; Guest Speakers, providing engaging talks on a range of topics; and, for the first time, unlimited access to the Aquamar Spa Terrace for all guests.

For more information on Oceania Cruises' collection of intimate, luxurious ships and curated global itineraries, visit OceaniaCruises.com or call 855-OCEANIA.

About Oceania Cruises®

Oceania Cruises® is the world's leading culinary- and destination-focused luxury cruise line. The line's intimate, luxurious ships feature The Finest Cuisine at Sea® and destination-rich itineraries that span the globe. Expertly curated travel experiences are available aboard the designer-inspired ships, which call on more than 600 marquee and boutique ports in more than 100 countries on seven continents, on voyages that range from seven to more than 200 days. Oceania Cruises® has five Sonata Class ships on order scheduled for delivery in 2027, 2029, 2032, 2035, and 2037. Oceania Cruises® is a wholly owned subsidiary of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: NCLH). To learn more, visit www.nclhltd.com.

SOURCE Oceania Cruises