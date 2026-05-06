Oceania Cruises® Launches Two Epic 180-Day Around the World Cruises for 2028 and 2029 Aboard Oceania Aurelia™

"We are thrilled to welcome Oceania Aurelia, The Ultimate Explorer, to the fleet next year. She will be perfectly designed for extended global travel, so to be able to launch two Around the World voyages plus spectacular Grand Voyages at the same time is a true milestone for us. These incredible itineraries will pique the interests of curious travelers who want to explore the world in elegant comfort with the chance to enjoy more time ashore and experience well-loved and new favorite destinations in depth," said Jason Montague, Chief Luxury Officer of Oceania Cruises.

Oceania Aurelia will be the ideal home at sea for long, immersive journeys, where tranquil ocean days give way to vibrant cities, lesser-known gems and myriad cultures rich with history and character. Hosting fewer than 500 guests served by 400 officers and crew, she offers an intimate, residential ambiance where thoughtfully designed spaces encourage relaxation and connection while sailing across the globe.

Among the many highlights of the two Around the World voyages is a series of overnight port stays that allow for more time ashore for deeper exploration in destinations including Papeete, Bora Bora, Sydney, Bali, Tokyo, Singapore, Mumbai, Seville and Bordeaux.

Additionally, select Mid‑Cruise Overland Programs take guests beyond the coastline, unlocking wonders such as Machu Picchu in Peru, the ancient city of Petra in Jordan and the majesty of the Taj Mahal in India. Across each circumnavigation, nearly 100 UNESCO World Heritage sites are within reach, offering rare access to the world's most treasured landmarks.

Guests sailing on the 2028 Around the World cruise will have an extra special addition to their itinerary as they will be invited to join the celebrations as Oceania Aurelia is officially christened in Miami in January 2028, before she sets sail on her first global voyage.

Alongside these two 180-day odysseys, Oceania Aurelia will also sail two 70-plus day Grand Voyages: one through the Nordic and Baltic seas; the other spanning the Americas, linking the Caribbean, South America and the Pacific.

2028 Around the World Voyage: 180 days, Miami to New York, departing January 18, 2028

Passage through the Panama Canal and across the Pacific to Asia and Beyond

After the glittering Christening ceremony, this extraordinary voyage departs Miami and begins passage through the iconic Panama Canal to the Pacific coast, followed by visits to the Hawaiian Islands and more than two weeks discovering the exotic isles and atolls of French Polynesia and the South Pacific. Next is an Australian exploration, including an overnight stay in Sydney. The journey continues along the shores of Southeast Asia, exploring Indonesia, the Philippines, Vietnam and Thailand, and nearly two weeks tracing the coastline of Japan. Sailing westward, the voyage reveals the cultural riches of India and the Arabian Peninsula before spending just under a leisurely three weeks in the Mediterranean, exploring vibrant destinations across Greece and Italy to the French Riviera, Spain and Portugal. A transatlantic crossing completes this epic circumnavigation, concluding in New York.

2029 Around the World Voyage: 180 days, Los Angeles to New York, departing January 6, 2029

Pacific coastal exploration of the Americas, including Easter Island and Peru with access to Machu Picchu

The 2029 180‑day circumnavigation traces the Pacific coast of the Americas, from Central America to Ecuador, Peru and Chile, with the opportunity to explore the legendary Inca site of Machu Picchu. The journey then ventures deep into the South Pacific, calling at remote Easter Island before more than two weeks exploring French Polynesia and the radiant isles of the South Pacific. An immersive three‑week exploration of New Zealand and Australia follows. The voyage then continues through Southeast Asia – Indonesia, Malaysia and Thailand – before sailing on to Sri Lanka, the Maldives, India and the Arabian Peninsula. The voyage will take in the celebrated shores of the Mediterranean from Greece and Croatia to Italy, Spain and France, culminating with calls in the storied British Isles and a classic Atlantic crossing into New York.

Two Grand Voyages:

Grand Nordic & Baltic Discovery: 78 days from New York to Boston, departing July 18, 2028

Travelers are invited to enjoy more than two months exploring destinations across Greenland, Iceland and the remote Faroe Islands before venturing to the British Isles and Norway, followed by calls across Scandinavia and the Baltics, from Denmark and Sweden to Latvia and Germany to the shores of Western Europe.

Grand South America Adventure: 71 days from Miami to Los Angeles, departing October 27, 2028 – Holiday Voyage

This 71-day sailing calls on an array of culture-rich islands across the Caribbean before beginning a circumnavigation of South America, discovering coastal retreats and iconic ports in Brazil, Uruguay, Argentina, Chile and Peru. Travelers will also enjoy the unique experience of cruising the Antarctic Peninsula and have the opportunity to explore Peru's "Lost City of the Incas," Machu Picchu.

Inaugural Season Sailings:

Oceania Aurelia's inaugural season begins in late November 2027 with a collection of European sailings, including the 2027 Oceania Club Reunion Cruise.

Oceania Aurelia Inaugural Sailing:

Mediterranean Debut: Rome to Trieste, 7 days, Departing Nov 29, 2027

Travelers aboard Oceania Aurelia's inaugural sailing will journey south from Rome to Salerno and on to Messina on the island of Sicily before crossing to Valletta, Malta. The voyage continues to the picturesque coast of Croatia, calling at Dubrovnik and Zadar before concluding in Trieste, Italy.

Oceania Club Reunion Cruise:

Venetian Tides: Trieste to Athens, 12 days, Departing Dec 6, 2027

Join Jason Montague, Chief Luxury Officer, and Neli Arias, Head of the Oceania Club, on this special voyage exploring the treasures of the Mediterranean through elegant events and immersive excursions. Enjoy exclusive cocktail receptions, Oceania Cruises' legendary Gala Brunch and more. The Reunion Cruise is open to Oceania Club members and curious travelers new to Oceania Cruises. The sailing will journey to Adriatic and Aegean destinations including the boutique ports of Koper, Slovenia, and Brindisi, Italy, with an overnight stay in dynamic Istanbul.

European Holiday: Athens to Barcelona, 10 days, Departing Dec 18, 2027 – Holiday Voyage

Athens to Barcelona, 10 days, Departing Dec 18, 2027 – Holiday Voyage Iberian New Year: Barcelona to Lisbon, 7 days, Departing Dec 28, 2027 – Holiday Voyage

Barcelona to Lisbon, 7 days, Departing Dec 28, 2027 – Holiday Voyage Festive Crossing: Lisbon to Miami, 14 days, Departing Jan 4, 2028

Lisbon to Miami, 14 days, Departing Jan 4, 2028 Autumnal Aurelia: Boston to Montreal, 11 days, Departing Oct 4, 2028

Boston to Montreal, 11 days, Departing Oct 4, 2028 Colonial Journey: Montreal to Miami, 12 days, Departing Oct 15, 2028

Guests embarking on the 2028 or 2029 Around the World voyage will automatically receive Gold level Oceania Club status, with returning guests advancing to Platinum level or higher. Benefits are available from the moment of embarkation, allowing guests to enjoy elevated privileges throughout their journey rather than waiting for a future sailing.

For more information on Oceania Cruises' collection of intimate, luxurious ships and curated global itineraries, visit OceaniaCruises.com or call 855-OCEANIA.

About Oceania Cruises®

Oceania Cruises® is the world's leading culinary- and destination-focused luxury cruise line. The line's intimate, luxurious ships feature The Finest Cuisine at Sea® and destination-rich itineraries that span the globe. Expertly curated travel experiences are available aboard the designer-inspired ships, which call on more than 600 marquee and boutique ports in more than 100 countries on seven continents, on voyages that range from seven to more than 200 days. Oceania Cruises® has five Sonata Class ships on order scheduled for delivery in 2027, 2029, 2032, 2035, and 2037. Oceania Cruises® is a wholly owned subsidiary of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: NCLH). To learn more, visit www.nclhltd.com.

SOURCE Oceania Cruises