Oceania Cruises® Unveils Holiday and New Year Voyages for 2026-27 and 2027-28 Seasons

With voyages ranging from one week to nearly 40 days, the line's intimate ships offer the ultimate way to relax and unwind while celebrating the season. Guests will enjoy live holiday music and performances, specialty festive cuisine, Champagne toasts to celebrate Christmas and welcome the New Year, and nightly menorah lightings throughout Hanukkah in the inviting ambiance of Oceania Cruises' elegant seasonal decor.

The choice of holiday voyages spans nearly the entire fleet, from the intimate Oceania Insignia™ to the newly launched Oceania Allura™ during the 2026–27 season. The following year introduces holiday sailings aboard Oceania Sonata™ and Oceania Aurelia™, both set to debut in 2027.

Itineraries include some of the world's most compelling destinations – from sun-drenched Caribbean islands and the biodiverse coastlines of Peru and Chile to cultural capitals including Bangkok and Rome, and the dramatic natural landscapes of destinations like Vietnam and New Zealand. Each voyage reflects the blend of cultural exploration and gourmet excellence that defines Oceania Cruises, the world's leading culinary- and destination-focused luxury cruise line.

Select itineraries include overnight stays in ports such as Barcelona, Bali and Singapore for more in-depth exploration, as well as scenic cruising experiences through the Panama Canal or New Zealand's Milford Sound.

"Our holiday voyages are designed to combine the traditions of the festive season with the excitement of global exploration," said Jason Montague, Chief Luxury Officer of Oceania Cruises. "Whether guests are toasting the New Year in a vibrant city or spending Christmas Day in a remote tropical paradise, these sailings offer a rare opportunity to celebrate in extraordinary surroundings, all while enjoying the exceptional cuisine, service and warm elegance that define Oceania Cruises."

Oceania Cruises offers travelers a distinctive way to mark the holiday season, through imaginative itineraries and onboard enrichment programs, designed to deepen guests' connections to the destinations visited.

On many sailings, guests can dive deeper into local cultures through hands-on cooking classes inspired by regional cuisines at The Culinary Center, or venture ashore on a chef-led Culinary Discovery Tour for insider access to local food scenes. Alternatively, travelers may choose to explore ancient archaeological sites or natural wonders on small group tours or wander local markets in search of meaningful mementoes while sampling new favorite dishes and drinks.

Highlighted 2026–27 Holiday Voyages

The 2026-27 series features a wide range of itineraries, from warm-weather Caribbean sailings to destination-rich journeys through Asia and South America:

Australasian Allure: Sydney to Perth: 23 days aboard Oceania Riviera ™ , departing Dec. 15, 2026

An expansive voyage through Australia and Indonesia, including an overnight stay in Darwin over Christmas Eve and another in Bali.

23 days aboard ™ departing Dec. 15, 2026 An expansive voyage through Australia and Indonesia, including an overnight stay in Darwin over Christmas Eve and another in Bali. Caribbean to Cape Horn: Miami to Buenos Aires: 36 days aboard Oceania Insignia , departing Dec. 19, 2026

A sweeping South America journey featuring a Panama Canal transit, multiple days in Peru with access to Machu Picchu and scenic cruising through the Chilean fjords.

36 days aboard , departing Dec. 19, 2026 A sweeping South America journey featuring a Panama Canal transit, multiple days in Peru with access to Machu Picchu and scenic cruising through the Chilean fjords. Legends of Jade: Hong Kong to Singapore: 15 days aboard Oceania Nautica ™, departing Dec. 21, 2026

A Southeast Asia itinerary with overnights in Hue and Singapore and calls across Vietnam, the Philippines, Malaysia and Brunei.

15 days aboard ™, departing Dec. 21, 2026 A Southeast Asia itinerary with overnights in Hue and Singapore and calls across Vietnam, the Philippines, Malaysia and Brunei. Iberia & Italian Treasures: Lisbon to Rome: 14 days aboard Oceania Sirena ™ , departing Dec. 21, 2026

A Mediterranean journey with an overnight stay in Barcelona over New Year's Eve, alongside calls in Spain, Portugal and the French Riviera, concluding with an overnight stay in Rome.

14 days aboard ™ departing Dec. 21, 2026 A Mediterranean journey with an overnight stay in Barcelona over New Year's Eve, alongside calls in Spain, Portugal and the French Riviera, concluding with an overnight stay in Rome. Tropical Serenade: Miami to Miami: 17 days aboard Oceania Allura, departing Dec. 21, 2026

A Caribbean voyage featuring a mix of both Eastern and Western Caribbean destinations, including the islands of St. Barts, St. Kitts and St. Maarten.

Highlighted 2027-28 Holiday Voyages

Guests can celebrate the 2027-28 holiday season aboard Oceania Sonata and Oceania Aurelia, both set to debut in 2027.

Holiday Harbors & Hollywood: Miami to Los Angeles: 29 days aboard Oceania Sonata , departing Dec. 6, 2027

A transcontinental journey featuring a Panama Canal transit, Christmas at sea and New Year's Eve along Mexico's Pacific coast.

29 days aboard , departing Dec. 6, 2027 A transcontinental journey featuring a Panama Canal transit, Christmas at sea and New Year's Eve along Mexico's Pacific coast. Heavenly Holidays: Athens to Rome: 26 days aboard Oceania Allura , departing Dec. 8, 2027

A Mediterranean exploration spanning Greece, Turkey, Spain and North Africa, including Christmas in Morocco.

26 days aboard , departing Dec. 8, 2027 A Mediterranean exploration spanning Greece, Turkey, Spain and North Africa, including Christmas in Morocco. European Holiday: Athens to Barcelona: 10 days aboard Oceania Aurelia, departing Dec. 18, 2027

A festive Mediterranean sailing through Greece, Malta, Italy, France and Spain, including Christmas at sea and calls in Florence, Rome and Barcelona.

10 days aboard departing Dec. 18, 2027 A festive Mediterranean sailing through Greece, Malta, Italy, France and Spain, including Christmas at sea and calls in Florence, Rome and Barcelona. Holiday Horizons: Miami to Miami: 17 days aboard Oceania Marina ™, departing Dec. 20, 2027

A Caribbean sailing with a blend of Western and Eastern islands, including St. Barts, Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic.

17 days aboard ™, departing Dec. 20, 2027 A Caribbean sailing with a blend of Western and Eastern islands, including St. Barts, Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic. A Holiday to Remember: Barcelona to Rome: 14 days aboard Oceania Allura , departing Dec. 20, 2027

A Mediterranean itinerary with calls in Spain, Morocco, Tunisia and Italy, offering a culturally rich festive season.

14 days aboard , departing Dec. 20, 2027 A Mediterranean itinerary with calls in Spain, Morocco, Tunisia and Italy, offering a culturally rich festive season. Fairytale Holiday: Hong Kong to Singapore: 14 days aboard Oceania Riviera , departing Dec. 21, 2027

A festive journey through Southeast Asia, with an overnight in Ho Chi Minh City and another in Bangkok on New Year's Eve.

14 days aboard , departing Dec. 21, 2027 A festive journey through Southeast Asia, with an overnight in Ho Chi Minh City and another in Bangkok on New Year's Eve. A Kiwi Holiday : Sydney to Auckland: 12 days aboard Oceania Vista ® , departing Dec. 23, 2027

A scenic voyage through Australia and New Zealand, including cruising Milford Sound and celebrating New Year's Eve in Wellington.

12 days aboard , departing Dec. 23, 2027 A scenic voyage through Australia and New Zealand, including cruising Milford Sound and celebrating New Year's Eve in Wellington. Iberian New Year : Barcelona to Lisbon : 7 days aboard Oceania Aurelia , departing Dec. 28, 2027

A New Year's sailing along the Iberian Peninsula featuring a New Year's Eveovernight stay in Málaga and another overnight in Seville.

: 7 days aboard , departing Dec. 28, 2027 A New Year's sailing along the Iberian Peninsula featuring a New Year's Eveovernight stay in Málaga and another overnight in Seville. Iberia to New World Passage: Barcelona to Miami: 21 days aboard Oceania Aurelia, departing Dec. 28, 2027

Enjoy New Year's celebrations in Málaga, calls in the Canary Islands and a relaxing transatlantic crossing.

For more information on Oceania Cruises' collection of small, luxurious ships and curated global itineraries, visit OceaniaCruises.com or call 855-OCEANIA.

About Oceania Cruises®

Oceania Cruises® is the world's leading culinary- and destination-focused luxury cruise line. The line's intimate, luxurious ships feature The Finest Cuisine at Sea® and destination-rich itineraries that span the globe. Expertly curated travel experiences are available aboard the designer-inspired ships, which call on more than 600 marquee and boutique ports in more than 100 countries on seven continents, on voyages that range from seven to more than 200 days. Oceania Cruises® has five Sonata Class ships on order scheduled for delivery in 2027, 2029, 2032, 2035 and 2037. Oceania Cruises® is a wholly owned subsidiary of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: NCLH).

SOURCE Oceania Cruises