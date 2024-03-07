Introducing PAPATUI™: A Men's Care Brand Founded by Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson

Born from Johnson's belief in prioritizing overall wellness and the idea that taking care of oneself is critical, PAPATUI marks a new era of men's care, offering high-quality, hardworking products that are accessibly priced. The innovative line of products are created for men who want to focus on personal care and have an ever-increasing expectation of what their personal care products can and should do.

PAPATUI was meticulously developed for over three years with a team of skincare experts and scientists focused on creating products that have both effective and cleaner ingredients. The line debuts with a collection offering skin, hair, body, and tattoo care.

PAPATUI products are thoughtfully formulated for the male consumer with attributes such as an oil-free face moisturizer with a matte finish (that doesn't leave you feeling greasy), an antiperspirant clinically proven to protect against sweat and odor for 48 hours, and innovative tattoo care that both moisturizes and brightens ink design. PAPATUI also includes specialty products such as the Rejuvenating Toner, Johnson's personal "secret weapon" to help with exfoliation, skin hydration, and pore tightening. After many iterations and years of work, research, and development, PAPATUI tested with real consumers to ensure best in class product experience, premium formulations, and most importantly, products that deliver results.

PAPATUI's formulas include key ingredients such as ceramides, hyaluronic acid, niacinamides and salicylic acid in the skincare products with nourishing ingredients such as mango butter and coconut oil in body care and tattoo care products. All PAPATUI products are formulated without parabens, sulfates, dyes, alcohol, and PEGs.

In addition to the premium formulations, Johnson wanted the fragrances of his products to rival top global scents. To do this, Johnson and his team collaborated with luxury fragrance house Dsm-Firmenich to enlist Principal Perfumer Frank Voelkl and Principal Perfumer Clement Gavarry both known for creating some of the most iconic scents on the market. The results are PAPATUI body and hair products which are available in three distinct luxury scents - Sandalwood Suede, Lush Coconut and Cedar Sport.

On the inspiration for the brand, Johnson said

"People have asked me about my skin care for years, and people know that I'm a big advocate for all men to take care of themselves, inside and out. Men's wellness will always be very important to me, and I've been lucky enough to have access to some of the best resources and minds when developing PAPATUI. Together with industry experts, we committed to create products that work and deliver the quality and value that all hardworking men deserve. Now all my men out there can trade-up to high-end products without having to pay high-end prices. I believe these products will help men take better care."

Johnson continued "The name PAPATUI is deeply personal to me. My Samoan grandfather, the High Chief Peter Maivia was the first man who taught me what men's care was all about. Even though I was just a 5 year old punk kid, my grandfather was one of my heroes. He was strikingly handsome, had beautiful skin, was well groomed, always smelled incredible, he was loved and respected by everyone, and on top of all that - he was also tough as hell - an attribute he clearly did not pass on to me lol. His nickname for me, was "Tui". And "Papa" , which translates to "Rock" in Samoan, also comes from my most important and protected role, which is father to my three daughters. I wanted to honor these anchors in my life. Thus, PAPATUI."

The PAPATUI product line includes:

Face Care

Hydrating Facial Cleanser

Rejuvenating Toner

Restoring Face Moisturizer

Awakening Eye Gel

Tattoo Care

Enhancing Tattoo Balm

Enhancing Tattoo Stick

Body and Hair Care

48 Hour Aluminum Free Deodorant

48 Hour Antiperspirant

Refreshing Body Wash

Enriching Bar Soaps

2-in-1 Nourishing Shampoo and Conditioner

24 Hour Body Lotion

"PAPATUI is an amazing brand offered at exceptional prices, and I'm incredibly proud of the partnership that went into this launch," said Rick Gomez, executive vice president and chief food, essentials and beauty officer, Target. " Dwayne and the PAPATUI team spent time and worked closely with us at Target to help deliver a range of high-quality, clean products that I think shoppers will absolutely love."

The collection retails from $7.99 - $9.99 and will be available starting today on PAPATUI.com, and in Target stores and on Target.com/papatui beginning Sunday, March 10.

For more information visit PAPATUI.com or follow @papatui_ on Instagram and @paptui on TikTok, Facebook and YouTube.

