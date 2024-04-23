Introducing PDS Health: The Evolution of Pacific Dental Services into Comprehensive Health Care

Celebrating 30 years of excellence, PDS Health builds on Pacific Dental Services' legacy as a leader in dental practice support, now expanding into comprehensive healthcare innovation.

HENDERSON, Nev., April 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pacific Dental Services, a leading U.S. provider of dental and medical support services, is proud to announce its transformation to "PDS Health," signifying its evolution into a comprehensive healthcare support organization. This change reflects the company's growth from its origins in dental support to becoming a leader in healthcare innovation, aiming to revolutionize patient care through the integration of dental and medical services.

For three decades, Pacific Dental Services has been at the forefront of the oral healthcare industry, dedicated to enhancing patient outcomes in communities across the country through clinical excellence and proven technology. Scientific evidence clearly shows that oral health directly impacts overall health, and vice versa, prompting the organization to extend its focus beyond comprehensive dentistry. PDS has long pioneered the inclusion of dental specialty areas such as oral surgery, endodontics, periodontics, pediatric dentistry, and orthodontics into general dentistry practices, and has recently expanded into primary medical care.

"When we founded Pacific Dental Services 30 years ago, our goal was to become the greatest dental company in America. Along the way, we've not only become a leader in the field but have continued to elevate the standard," said PDS Health Founder and CEO Stephen E. Thorne IV. "Today marks the next step in our journey as we extend our commitment beyond dental care. By continuing to build strong partnerships with clinicians and aligned organizations, and deepening collaboration between dental and medical professionals, we can ultimately bring about needed change in health care and meaningfully improve patient health. We recognize for dental-medical integration to maximize its impact on patient health, there is much work to be done; we seek to be a leader at the forefront of these initiatives and be a key player in leading the change."

The introduction of PDS Health signifies more than just a new name; it represents a redefinition of the organization's identity and reflection of its broadened mission to drive dental-medical integration to improve patient health outcomes and reduce overall healthcare costs. PDS Health is committed to driving innovations and curating new technologies designed to accelerate dental-medical integration and help clinicians implement a primary care model that is predictive, preventive, and personalized, deeply rooted in the understanding of the Mouth-Body Connection®.

With its experienced executive leadership team, PDS Health anticipates a future filled with innovation and transformative health solutions. The company's purpose―healthier, happier patients―remains at the core of its strategic direction and operations.

A New Headquarters Symbolizing Commitment to Innovation

Accompanying its transformation, PDS Health has unveiled its new headquarters located at 3521 Volunteer Boulevard in Henderson, Nev. The 36,000-square-foot building includes executive office spaces, meeting rooms and expansion areas for future initiatives. The building will also house the future Thorne Center for Excellence, a leadership academy established to help build the next generation of clinical and non-clinical leaders for the company.

This move signifies the organization's resolve to lead in the future of integrated health care.

The company officially opened its headquarters Monday, April 22 at a grand opening event attended by Nevada Governor Joe Lombardo, City of Henderson Mayor Michelle Romero and Henderson city officials.

PDS Health continues to operate support centers in Irvine, Calif., Henderson, Nev., and Dallas, Texas, and plans to open an additional support center in Miami later this year, further expanding its national presence.

Celebrating 30 Years of Excellence, Innovation, and Service

2024 marks the 30th anniversary of the organization's founding, celebrating three decades of extraordinary growth, innovation, and service. Since its inception in 1994, it has become a leader in the dental industry, with success rooted in the accomplishments of each supported practice, clinician partner and patient encounter. The company is known for offering superior mentorship, access to advanced, proven technology and an environment that elevates the roles of oral healthcare professionals to improve the overall health of patients.

On its journey to enhance dental-medical integration, the organization has achieved many significant milestones, such as implementing Epic, the largest electronic health records system in the U.S., across all supported dental practices. It also opened several co-located dental and medical practices in Las Vegas, Nevada, and established a joint venture with MemorialCare health system to open co-located oral health and primary care practices in Southern California, with the inaugural site launching successfully in December 2023.

Today, PDS Health supports over 4,600 clinicians in nearly 1,000 practices across 24 states. With more than 15,000 team members nationwide, the organization is poised for substantial growth, dedicated to leading positive and necessary change in health care.

