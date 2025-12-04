PDS Health Expands SOTA Cloud Partnership with Strategic Investment and Planned Nationwide Implementation

Imaging platform to be implemented across more than 1,000 PDS Health dental practices

HENDERSON, Nev., Dec. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- PDS Health® today announced it will implement SOTA Cloud, a cloud-based dental imaging platform, across more than 1,000 of its dental practices. The integrated healthcare support organization has also made a strategic investment in SOTA Cloud to support the platform's continued growth and integration with its digital infrastructure.

This announcement builds on the recent agreement between PDS Health Technologies™ and SOTA Cloud to offer integrated imaging services through Epic® Community Connect.

SOTA Cloud is a modern, cloud-native imaging platform that integrates with a wide range of imaging hardware, practice management systems, and clinical tools. Built for speed, scalability, and simplicity, the platform is designed to support enterprise-level operations without compromising performance or usability. SOTA Cloud eliminates the need for on-premise servers or complex IT infrastructure, helping organizations streamline operations and reduce administrative burden.

"As we expand our technology ecosystem, we're focused on scalable platforms that reduce complexity, increase interoperability and support real-time access to clinical data," said David Baker, Chief Information and Digital Officer at PDS Health. "SOTA Cloud fits that model. It gives us a modern, cloud-native imaging solution that will integrate into our Epic-based environment and help us deliver a more connected experience for our clinicians and their patients."

Once implemented, SOTA Cloud will contribute imaging data directly to each patient's health record. This unified data environment is designed to enhance clinical collaboration, support earlier detection of systemic conditions, and enable better-informed decisions at the point of care.

"This next phase of our partnership with PDS Health represents a shared commitment to modernizing dental care through technology that's scalable, secure, and connected," said Albert Kim, CEO and Co-founder of SOTA Cloud. "We're excited to support PDS Health as they bring SOTA Cloud into more than 1,000 practices, and we're grateful for their investment as we continue building a platform that helps clinicians work more efficiently and collaboratively."

The deployment is currently underway and is expected to continue through 2026.

About PDS Health

PDS Health® continues the journey started by Pacific Dental Services® in 1994, with a vision to redefine health care through the integration of dental and medical services. Its approach, centered on the connection between oral health and overall health, aims to create healthier, happier patients and set new benchmarks in the healthcare industry. As a leading provider of integrated healthcare support, the company delivers a broad spectrum of services to dental, dental specialties, and medical providers, enhancing operations and care delivery for clinicians across the U.S. For more information about PDS Health and its vision, visit pdshealth.com.

About SOTA Cloud

SOTA Cloud is a leader in cloud-based dental imaging solutions, offering an FDA-cleared platform that helps enhance patient outcomes, simplify operations, and reduce costs. Designed for practices and groups of all sizes, it seamlessly integrates with imaging devices, practice management software, and AI tools—streamlining workflows and empowering teams to deliver exceptional care.

