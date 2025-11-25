PDS Health Technologies Partners with the University of Michigan School of Dentistry To Implement Epic Electronic Health Records System

The University of Michigan School of Dentistry, one of the top-ranked dental institutions in the country, sought a solution that could seamlessly extend classroom instruction into the clinical setting while supporting a connected, whole-person care model. Through Epic Community Connect, PDS Health Technologies will deliver a proven, high-performance platform tailored for dental workflows. The system improves access to comprehensive patient information and enhances collaboration between oral health and medical providers.

"This partnership reflects a shared belief that oral health must be meaningfully connected to overall health," said Preston Raulerson, president of PDS Health Technologies. "When a leading academic institution like the University of Michigan prioritizes dental-medical integration in choosing its platform for the next decade, it sends a clear message about the future of health care. We're proud to support that vision with a proven instance of Epic, purpose-built for dentistry and backed by real-world clinical and operational performance."

PDS Health Technologies' platform stands out for its clinical performance, revenue cycle alignment, and real-time interoperability with medical records. With over 13 million unique patients served through its instance of Epic and more than half of all dental visits in Epic globally processed through this platform, it is the most extensively used and tested dental Epic solution in the world. The same platform supports academic institutions and healthcare organizations across multiple states.

At U-M, the system is designed to enhance collaborative and experiential learning. Guided by the expertise of the school's faculty, clinicians, researchers, and supported by administrative and IT teams, dental students and residents will gain access to more complete patient information. This will support integrated treatment planning, more efficient referral coordination and a modern learning environment grounded in real world care.

"Epic is a single, secure electronic health record that will be shared across our clinical teams, fostering stronger collaboration and supporting the safety of our patients by expanding access to their medical history" said Jacques E. Nör, Dean of the U-M School of Dentistry. "PDS Health Technologies has pioneered the deployment of Epic in dental clinics and other dental schools. We look forward to utilizing Epic to further strengthen our school's position as a leader in connecting oral and systemic health."

"This strategic partnership marks an important step in our digital transformation. Integrating Epic into our clinical and academic environment will strengthen the continuum between education, patient care and research. It will unlock meaningful data insights that will help us continuously improve outcomes for the community we serve," said Cassandra Callaghan, Chief Information Officer of the U-M School of Dentistry.

This partnership also lays the foundation for future collaboration in areas such as clinical research, population health and advanced diagnostics, further advancing the role of dental-medical integration in academic and clinical environments.

About PDS Health Technologies

PDS Health Technologies™ delivers scalable health technology, revenue cycle services, consulting and operations management for dental and medical organizations advancing integrated, connected care. Its dental-optimized performance platform aligns workflows, interoperability, data analytics and patient experience to unite care teams, streamline documentation and strengthen operational and financial performance. In addition to our performance platform and revenue cycle management services, the business provides staffing and advisory services to help partners optimize their technology, elevate patient and provider experience, and improve overall performance. For more information, visit pdshealthtechnologies.com.

About The University of Michigan School of Dentistry

The University of Michigan School of Dentistry is one of the nation's leading dental schools engaged in oral healthcare education, research, patient care and community service. General dental care clinics and specialty clinics providing advanced treatment enable the school to offer dental services and programs to patients throughout Michigan. Classroom and clinic instruction prepare future dentists, dental specialists and dental hygienists for practice in private offices, hospitals, academia and public agencies. Research seeks to discover and apply new knowledge that can help patients worldwide. For more information about the School of Dentistry, visit us on the Web at: www.dent.umich.edu. Email: [email protected], or (734) 615-1971.

Epic® is a registered trademark of Epic Systems Corporation.

SOURCE PDS Health