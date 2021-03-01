Introducing Picnic, a Personalized Approach to Allergy Care

For most allergy sufferers, no matter what they do or take or try, something just isn't working — the treatment, the dosage, the timing, or sometimes all of it. While allergies cannot be cured, its symptoms can be effectively managed to help sufferers achieve more symptom-free days. With Picnic, allergy sufferers can, for the first time, find meaningful relief and expect a better normal. The Picnic approach includes:

A personalized treatment plan: Allergies are individually unique — there's no-one-size-fits-all plan. Through a dynamic, allergist-built quiz, Picnic gathers a comprehensive understanding of an individual's allergy history, symptoms, preferences, and lifestyle to recommend treatment and then provide ongoing guidance through different allergy seasons.

A smarter online purchasing experience: No matter where a person is in their allergy treatment journey, the drugstore does a disservice to their care — confusing and overwhelming for newcomers and a reactive approach to treatment for long-time sufferers. Picnic's subscription service offers a superior experience to that of a drugstore aisle, offering customers at-home delivery on the schedule that works for their needs.

Experts, always accessible: Picnic's Care Team, which includes trained allergists, are always available to answer questions, provide information, guide customers through treatments, or simply offer support.

"No matter where you are on your allergy care journey, gone are the days of scanning treatments in the drugstore aisle not knowing where to begin, or just pushing through your symptoms every year," said Alexis Tarlow, General Manager, Picnic. "Allergies impact everyone differently, which means there is no one-size-fits-all solution — and that is where Picnic comes in. Picnic is built with a profound belief that high-quality, accessible, personalized care can and will help allergy sufferers find lasting relief. There's finally a better way to treat your allergies."

Picnic is the newest brand from Thirty Madison, the company behind Keeps, Cove and Evens, all focused on supporting the hundreds of millions of Americans living with chronic conditions. Picnic brings allergy sufferers easy and long-lasting relief not just to symptoms, but the entire treatment journey. For the more than 50 million Americans who experience allergies each year, Picnic aims to become a trusted resource.

About Picnic

Picnic is a new brand offering a personalized approach to treating allergic rhinitis. With Picnic, allergy sufferers can effectively manage their symptoms with personalized, affordable treatment plans backed by allergy experts. Treatment plans include clinically-proven prescription and over-the-counter medications, plus always-on expert guidance. Visit PicnicAllergy.com to take your first step toward achieving symptom-free days and experiencing long-lasting relief. Follow us on Instagram, Twitter , and Facebook .

About Thirty Madison

Thirty Madison makes specialized care and clinically-proven treatments accessible and affordable for everyone by bringing the specialist experience directly into people's homes with online doctor consultations, treatment delivery, and ongoing support. The company prioritizes and enables the cultivation of meaningful doctor-patient relationships to provide the best care for successful management of lifelong condition(s). In addition to Picnic, Keeps launched in January 2018 and is now the largest direct-to-consumer men's hair loss brand in the U.S.; Cove launched in January 2019 to serve migraine sufferers and is growing rapidly; and Evens , the first brand for acid reflux, launched in September 2019.

