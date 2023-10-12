WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Oct. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Psyllium husk, a plant-based fiber known for its myriad health benefits, has just received a delicious makeover. Z Natural Foods is thrilled to introduce its latest innovation: Psyllium Husk Powder in Pineapple Orange Flavor .

This mouthwatering blend of natural dietary fiber and tropical goodness revolutionizes your daily fiber intake, offering a delightful way to support a healthy lifestyle.

Introducing Psyllium Husk Powder in Irresistible Pineapple Orange Flavor by Z Natural Foods Psyllium Husk Powder (Pineapple Orange) is available in a 1 lb. quantity for $19.99, a 3 lb. quantity for $49.99, and a 55 lb. size for under $12.75 per lb.

Psyllium husk has been cherished for centuries as a remedy for digestive issues. Highly versatile, psyllium husk is also a staple in various baking and thickening applications.

Our Pineapple Orange flavor combines the benefits of psyllium husk with the tropical richness of organic pineapple juice powder and the tangy zest of oranges.

Psyllium contains water-soluble fiber that absorbs water and forms a gel-like substance, aiding in digestive health. It passes through the digestive system without being digested, promoting a feeling of fullness and potentially supporting weight loss.

"Many customers tell us they have found relief from digestive issues, including constipation and diarrhea, using our psyllium husk", reports Jonathan Parker, Director of Nutrition Science at Z Natural Foods. "Our goal is to create a better customer experience by making psyllium husk taste better than anything on the market, which is why we use pineapple and orange."

Pineapple is a delicious addition and a nutritional powerhouse, rich in bromelain, a protein-digesting enzyme that may have other health benefits. Additionally, pineapple is a source of essential nutrients like manganese and thiamin, crucial for energy production and antioxidant defenses.

For more information about Psyllium Husk Powder (Pineapple Orange), visit www.ZNaturalFoods.com .

About Z Natural Foods

Z Natural Foods is a leading provider of high-quality, organic superfoods and concentrated fruit powders. With over 300 specialty products, Z Natural Foods provides natural foods to the biggest wholesalers and retailers in the industry.

Offering a wide range of services such as bulk purchasing , blending, wholesale delivery, and retail , Z Natural Foods provides a unique niche to the food industry. For more information about Z Natural Foods, visit www.ZNaturalFoods.com or call 888-963-6637. For press and social media members, visit the: Z Natural Foods Press Kit .

