WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., March 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Z Natural Foods, a leading provider of natural and organic foods, is thrilled to announce the launch of its latest innovation: Vitality Blend, a vanilla-flavored natural coffee creamer.

This new product is designed to elevate your coffee experience, featuring a unique blend of seven healthy mushrooms, collagen protein, and medium-chain triglycerides (MCT oil).

Vitality Blend is available in a 1 lb. quantity for $29.99, a 5 lb. quantity for $119.99, and a 55 lb. size for under $19.00 per lb. Rediscover Wellness with Z Natural Foods' Vanilla Vitality Blend Coffee Creamer, Enriched with 7 Mushrooms, Collagen, and MCT Oil

Vitality Blend is more than just a coffee creamer; it's a powerhouse of natural ingredients carefully selected to enhance taste and health benefits.

Featuring seven mushrooms known for their immune-boosting and adaptogenic properties, Vitality Blend adds a new dimension to coffee and tea. These mushrooms have been used for centuries for potential health benefits.

Additionally, Vitality Blend contains collagen, which may support skin, hair, nails, and joints. Collagen is the most abundant protein in the body and plays a role in overall health. The creamer is enriched with MCTs, which are easily digestible fats that provide a quick energy source.

"We are excited to bring Vitality Blend to our customers," said Jonathan Parker, Director of Nutrition Sciences with Z Natural Foods. "We wanted to give our customers a healthy coffee creamer that makes them happy and feel good, but is also free of unhealthy ingredients while still delighting the taste buds."

Vitality Blend is made with all-natural, non-GMO ingredients and has no artificial colors or harmful preservatives. It is also gluten-free and keto-friendly, making it suitable for a wide range of dietary preferences.

For more information about Vitality Blend, visit www.ZNaturalFoods.com.

About Z Natural Foods

Z Natural Foods is a leading provider of high-quality, organic superfoods and concentrated fruit powders. With over 300 specialty products, Z Natural Foods provides natural foods to the biggest wholesalers and retailers in the industry.

Offering a wide range of services such as bulk purchasing, blending, wholesale delivery, and retail, Z Natural Foods provides a unique niche to the food industry. For more information about Z Natural Foods, visit www.ZNaturalFoods.com or call 888-963-6637. For press and social media members, visit the: Z Natural Foods Press Kit.

