Introducing Qvinci™ Intelligence, Redefining Performance Management for Multi-Entity and Multi-Location Organizations

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Qvinci Software: Qvinci, a global leader in financial and operational performance management, today announced the launch of Qvinci™ Intelligence, a next-generation performance management solution designed specifically for multi-location and multi-entity organizations, along with the accountants and advisors who support them.

Introducing Qvinci™ Intelligence

As organizations scale across locations, entities, divisions, or regions, performance data becomes increasingly fragmented – locked inside disparate accounting systems and using inconsistent Charts of Accounts. Traditional financial reporting and business intelligence tools were never designed to solve this problem at scale.

Qvinci Intelligence, combined with Qvinci's patented data consolidation and standardization technology, introduces a new performance management paradigm – one that enables organizations to analyze, interact with, and communicate performance data across their entire ecosystem. Together, these capabilities transform disconnected data into unified, comparable, and actionable intelligence.

"No other performance management solution is designed to analyze and compare location performance at this level, at this speed," said Charles Nagel (Founder & CIO of Qvinci).

At the core of Qvinci Intelligence is a three-tier engagement model – Inquire, Interact, and Interrogate – that enables users to move seamlessly from high-level visibility to advanced drill-down analysis. Executives can quickly assess overall performance, finance teams can explore trends and variances, and operations or advisory teams can drill all the way down to transaction-level detail to understand why performance is trending up or down.

Unlike static reports, Qvinci Intelligence powers sophisticated interaction with multi-location data, allowing organizations to compare locations, identify at-risk and high performers, and communicate insights clearly across leadership teams, managers, advisors, and stakeholders.

Key multi-location analytic capabilities include:

KPI scorecards

Wellness dashboards

Location benchmarks and rankings

At-risk vs. high-performer insights

Budget vs. actual reporting

"What-If" financial modeling for cashflow and breakeven analysis

Built for real-world complexity, Qvinci Intelligence also supports multi-currency environments, integrated elimination entries without the need for separate accounting files, customized accounting calendars, and streamlined report distribution.

Together, these capabilities position Qvinci Intelligence as a performance-driven growth engine, helping organizations scale faster, improve accountability, enhance transparency, and make data-informed strategic decisions across hundreds or thousands of locations.

Alongside the product launch, Qvinci continues to expand its Partner Program, uniting hosting providers, technology platforms, and industry experts into a single performance management ecosystem. The program enables partners – whether operating as a reseller or referrer – to monetize existing client relationships and meet the demand for automated, multi-location business intelligence.

Through the expanded programs, Qvinci reseller and referral partners access dedicated enablement resources, sales and onboarding support, structured training, and partner-focused tools to accelerate go-to-market success.

"With Qvinci Intelligence and our expanded partner ecosystem, Qvinci is uniquely positioned to serve multi-location and multi-entity organizations, as well as their accountants and advisors" said Brad Adams (CEO & President of Qvinci). "We're delivering a smarter, faster, more accurate way to manage performance and advise at scale."

To learn more, join the webinar, "Winter 2026 Product Launch: Qvinci™ Intelligence – The Future of Multi-Location Performance, Today."

When: February 18 (Wednesday) | 12:00 PM CT

Register: https://bit.ly/4rbqj6c

SOURCE Qvinci Software