Qvinci and Pacer Announce Strategic Partnership to Accelerate Multi-Location Growth

AUSTIN, Texas and PHILADELPHIA, Jan. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Qvinci Software announced today a strategic partnership with Pacer, a multi-location project intelligence platform trusted by leading brands to manage complex rollouts, openings, and operational initiatives.

As organizations scale through franchising, acquisitions, or new locations, leaders face increasing complexity across both financial oversight and strategic execution. This partnership brings together two complementary solutions designed to support sustainable growth: Qvinci's patented financial performance technology and Pacer's project planning and rollout management platform.

"Expansion requires more than opening doors, it requires financial clarity from the start," said Brad Adams, President and CEO of Qvinci. "By aligning with Pacer, we're ensuring new locations are operationally launched and financially integrated in a way that supports long-term success."

With Qvinci included as part of the launch process, new locations are immediately incorporated into a standardized financial performance framework. This allows corporate, advisors, and decision-makers to benchmark performance, monitor KPIs, and identify opportunities for improvement across the entire ecosystem.

Additionally, Pacer's platform allows leaders to plan and manage multi-site projects with clarity, using real-time collaboration, customizable templates, and mobile access to keep teams aligned and accountable. From new openings to system-wide initiatives, leadership gains a clear view of progress across the organization.

"Growing organizations need both execution discipline and financial transparency," said Richard Moshenek, Founder and CEO of Pacer. "Qvinci delivers the automated financial insights that complement Pacer's project intelligence strengths, creating a more complete growth solution for multi-site businesses."

Together, Qvinci and Pacer deliver a unified solution that connects financial performance management with project execution, helping multi-location organizations grow smarter and faster while reducing risk.

To learn more, schedule a demo, or explore a free trial, visit www.qvinci.com .

About Qvinci Software

Qvinci is the leader in financial performance management, helping accounting professionals, franchises, dioceses, and multi-entity organizations consolidate, standardize, and analyze financial data through patented automation and near real-time reporting.

About Pacer

Pacer is the global leader in hotel openings and a trusted partner for the hospitality and franchise industries. Since 2009, Pacer has been used by over 32,000 hotels and franchises worldwide, providing a scalable, unified project intelligence solution. Backed by a leadership team with over 50 years of hospitality expertise, Pacer ensures seamless project deployment and empowers businesses to scale efficiently.

SOURCE Qvinci Software