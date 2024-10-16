Introducing Savvas PathMaker, a Complete Learning Solution for College and Career Readiness

Savvas PathMaker provides educators the most complete package of college and career readiness solutions on the market. Post this

Featuring the award-winning Outlier by Savvas dual-enrollment courses and the robust catalog of innovative Savvas CTE courses, including many that prepare students for industry-recognized certification exams, Savvas PathMaker gives students the opportunity to discover their passions, develop skills and knowledge, and prepare for the next stage of their life, whether that be college, career, or both.

Savvas PathMaker provides educators the flexibility to literally mix and match Savvas CTE and Outlier dual-enrollment courses, creating a customized high-quality, digital-forward solution that is accessible to all students. With Savvas CTE, students gain valuable job skills needed for today's high-interest, high-paying jobs that many young people want to pursue, from drone piloting and cybersecurity to esports and aeronautics. And with Outlier, students can choose from popular dual-enrollment courses, such as Intro to Psychology and Computer Science, that are delivered online and asynchronously, allowing them to earn high school and college credit from the comfort of their own school building.

"We're entering a new era of education where students need opportunities — while they are still in high school — that prepare them for the future of their choosing, not simply by dreaming about it but actively building it," said Bethlam Forsa, CEO of Savvas Learning Company. "Savvas PathMaker uniquely enables educators to offer a diverse set of personalized opportunities for a wide variety of students' college and career interests, preparing students for industry certification exams and equipping them with transferable job skills and college credits to chart their own path forward."

Combining the latest technology with decades of educational research to adapt to every learner's needs, the Savvas PathMaker portfolio of courses gives students the immersive learning experiences they want and the outcomes they deserve.

Outlier by Savvas provides online dual-enrollment courses that enable students to simultaneously earn high school as well as real, transferable college credits from the University of Pittsburgh, a top 50 global university. The courses feature cinematically produced lectures by top-rated instructors and professors from renowned institutions, such as NASA, MIT, Harvard, and Yale. Since Outlier courses are offered asynchronously, students — no matter where they live — can try on the rigor of college-level courses that easily fit their school schedule. With Outlier's mastery-based learning, college credit is driven by the student's overall course grade, not a high-stakes test like an AP exam.

Savvas CTE courses inspire middle and high school students to explore career paths, discover their passions, and develop the skills needed for success in today's fast-growing, in-demand fields. The diverse catalog offers 55 courses aligned with nationally recognized career clusters, including STEM; health science; information technology (IT); and business and marketing, among others. Many of the course titles prepare students to take industry-recognized certification exams, helping them earn resume-boosting credentials and graduate as certified professionals. Providing engaging content and interactive learning features, Savvas CTE courses are designed to maximize student learning, motivation, and achievement.

With its unique offering of all-digital dual-enrollment and CTE courses, Savvas PathMaker opens a world of opportunities for students. Schools and districts can select courses in any combination or choose from a list of courses that are designed to focus instruction on a specific career and aligned to one or more industry certifications.

Here are some Savvas PathMaker examples that enable educators to mix and match CTE and dual-enrollment courses to create career pathways:

"What's really important to educators is the ability to offer college and career readiness courses that truly excite and engage students to discover their academic interests and explore future careers," said Forsa. "Savvas PathMaker provides educators with the most complete package of college and career readiness solutions on the market today, empowering students to find their passion and purpose."

ABOUT SAVVAS LEARNING COMPANY

At Savvas, we believe learning should inspire. By combining new ideas, new ways of thinking, and new ways of interacting, we design engaging, next-generation K-12 learning solutions that give all students the best opportunity to succeed. Our award-winning, high-quality instructional materials span every grade level and discipline, from evidence-based, standards-aligned core curricula and supplemental and intervention programs to state-of-the-art assessment tools and the industry's most innovative portfolio of college and career readiness solutions — all designed to meet the needs of every learner. Savvas products are used by millions of students and educators in more than 90 percent of the 13,000+ public school districts across all 50 states, the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico, as well as globally in more than 125 countries. To learn more, visit Savvas Learning Company . Savvas Learning Company's products are also available for sale in Canada through its subsidiary, Rubicon .

SOURCE Savvas Learning Company