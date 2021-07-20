Introducing Sentral: Redefining Home Through A Network of Connected Urban Residential Communities in Vibrant Cities Across the U.S.

Sentral is backed by ICONIQ Capital, which has invested over $500 million in this new platform and has assembled world-class partners in technology, hospitality, and multifamily to support the business with talent, resources, and best practices. Highgate, the Bozzuto Group, and Ascendant Capital Partners are investors and active board members.

"Sentral was founded with a bold vision: to redefine the meaning of home by building the world's most flexible and connected community," said Jon Slavet, CEO of Sentral. "There has been a massive shift to a 'work from anywhere' culture that is blurring the lines among home, work, and travel. Sentral is answering to a new generation of consumers who want home plus work or home plus travel. Together, we will build a global community of people living life on their own terms."

Sentral's communities offer spacious accommodations, premium amenities, clever workspaces, and engaging, destination-inspired activities that showcase the very best of each vibrant locale. With a world-class onsite team that fosters a true sense of community, Sentral is a launchpad to explore the country's most exciting neighborhoods, providing those whose modern lifestyle allows for travel and exploration the ability to go anywhere within Sentral's network and feel at home.

Residents and guests can experience Sentral through two flexible offerings: LIVE, which offers flexible leases for one month or more in either designer-furnished or unfurnished apartments, and STAY, offering bookings by the night for up to 29 days in designer-furnished apartments. Both LIVE and STAY customers enjoy all the comforts of a luxury apartment, flexible workspaces, and premier amenities that often include rooftop pools, outdoor firepits, fitness centers, demonstration kitchens, and stadium-style theaters. Sentral's designer-furnished living experience showcases smart, comfortable, and flexible furnishings that provide a feeling of home with all the essential small touches that make for a great work or vacation day.

Additionally, Sentral boasts an innovative digital platform for its proprietary managed homeshare program, which allows qualifying LIVE residents to travel the world while offsetting 25 percent or more of their annual rent. From the city registration process to logistical details such as housekeeping, insurance, photography, contactless check-in, and around-the-clock service, Sentral's turn-key platform makes homesharing seamless for hosts, enhancing their financial freedom and fueling their ability to travel and explore.

Michael Curtis, formerly Vice President of Engineering at Airbnb, has joined Sentral as an advisor on digital and business strategy. "Living a flexible lifestyle is becoming much more common and the rise in working from home over this past year has accelerated that trend. It's becoming the preferred way to live for people from all walks of life who aren't tethered to a single location for work," said Mr. Curtis. "The freedom to travel to different locations and live like a local is highly desirable. Sentral gives people a truly contemporary way to live this lifestyle with the warmth of home, no matter where they are and how long they stay."

Sentral is poised for rapid growth and currently operates in seven vibrant gateway cities, through ten connected communities: Los Angeles (Sentral DTLA at 732 S. Spring, Sentral DTLA at 755 S. Spring), Austin (Sentral East Austin at 1630 E. Sixth, Sentral East Austin at 1614 E. Sixth), Seattle (Sentral First Hill, Sentral SLU), Denver (Sentral Union Station), Chicago (Sentral Michigan Avenue), Miami (Sentral Wynwood), and Atlanta (coming soon).

Explore the future of living at Sentral.com.

Sentral is redefining home through a more flexible and connected way to live, travel and work. Sentral invites individuals to LIVE and STAY for any length of time in amenity-rich buildings within the country's most vibrant, walkable neighborhoods. With a turn-key homesharing program that boasts thoughtful service and user-friendly technology, Sentral is creating a global community of modern adventurers with the freedom to monetize their homes, explore their passion for travel, and live life on their own terms. Sentral.com @SentralLife

