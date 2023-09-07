Introducing Subway® MVP Rewards, a New Loyalty Program with More Points, More Ways to Earn - and of Course, More Subs

Sandwich lovers across North America will feel like an MVP starting September 9

MIAMI, Sept. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Subway today unveiled MVP Rewards, a refreshed loyalty program launching September 9 in the U.S., Canada and Puerto Rico. The new and improved program gives Subway guests the MVP experience with more ways to earn, more perks, and more earning power as you ascend from Pro to Captain to All-Star status tiers*. Consumers can earn points by ordering their favorite sub in Subway restaurants, on Subway.com or the Subway app.

MVP Rewards replaces Subway MyWay® Rewards. All 30 million MyWay members across North America will be enrolled in the new program, and their unspent tokens will automatically be converted into points, giving them a head start on reaching status and earning MVP Rewards' best perks. New members will receive 250 bonus points when they join**.

"Subway fans are the best in QSR and to thank them for their loyalty, we're giving them the star treatment as MVP Rewards members," said Mike Kappitt, Chief Operating and Insights Officer at Subway. "Consumer input helped inform our refreshed loyalty program to create a best-in-class experience. MVP Rewards gives our guests more of what they love from Subway, with a few hidden surprises baked in, so every guest feels like an MVP and comes back to Subway more often for their favorite subs."

As part of its loyalty refresh, Subway made the program easier for guests to sign up, earn and redeem points, as well as advance from Pro to All-Star. Besides craveworthy signature subs and meal upgrades, members at the Captain and All-Star tiers will soon have access to special Subway merchandise and members-only VIP exclusives:

  • Pro – introductory tier, spending less than $200 per year
    • 250 point signing bonus for new members
    • 10 points per $1 spent on qualifying purchases
    • 5% bonus points on mobile orders
    • Members-only deals, bonus point days and earning challenges
    • Birthday and anniversary rewards
  • Captain$200 annual spend
    • All Pro tier benefits
    • Better birthday and anniversary rewards
    • 10% more points per $1 spent on qualifying purchases
    • Exclusive bonus point days
    • Access to members-only Subway Swag Shop
  • All-Star$400 annual spend
    • All Captain tier benefits
    • Even better birthday and anniversary rewards
    • 20% more points per $1 spent on qualifying purchases
    • Free Chip Fridays -- with purchase
    • More bonus points days
    • Access to members-only VIP exclusives – coming soon

To join Subway's new MVP Rewards, use the Subway app or enter your phone number at the register when dining in restaurant starting September 9. For a complete overview of Subway MVP Rewards and Subway's new loyalty program benefits, visit Subway.com/rewards.

* Subway® MVP Rewards available at participating restaurants. Points may not be earned on third-party delivery orders, ezCater catering orders, or purchases of gift cards.

**New members only. No purchase necessary. Bonus points will be automatically added to your Subway® MVP Rewards account. Points may take up to 72 hours to appear in account.

About Subway® Restaurants
As one of the world's largest quick service restaurant brands, Subway serves freshly made-to-order sandwiches, wraps, salads and bowls to millions of guests, across more than 100 countries and territories in nearly 37,000 restaurants every day. Subway restaurants are owned and operated by Subway franchisees – a network that includes thousands of dedicated entrepreneurs and small business owners – who are committed to delivering the best guest experience possible in their local communities.

