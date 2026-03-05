Subway® Seeks to Serve 1 Million Meatballs on National Meatball Day with Free Footlong Upgrades

On March 9, join the world's first Million Meatball Monday and make any six-inch Sub of the Day or Meal of the Day a footlong for free

MIAMI, March 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- This year, the stars — and the meatballs — have aligned and Subway's popular "Meatball Monday" deal just got a whole lot meatballier. On March 9, National Meatball Day, Subway is allowing in-the-know consumers to upgrade every six-inch Sub of the Day and Meal of the Day to a footlong for free* as it endeavors to sell 1 million meatballs in a single day. Here's your once-in-a-lifetime chance to be part of the world's first Million Meatball Monday!

On March 9, National Meatball Day, Subway seeks to serve 1 million meatballs in a single day.

Anyone who visits a Subway restaurant on March 9 and purchases a six-inch Meatball Sub as part of either Subway's Sub of the Day or Meal of the Day can upgrade to a footlong for free*, all you need to do is ask. There's no better way to celebrate National Meatball Day than digging into a footlong version of Subway's iconic Meatball Sub for just $4.99**.

"With the calendar coincidence of National Meatball Day falling on Meatball Monday this year, Subway is rolling out the red sauce for meatball lovers with a one-day-only deal that's bound to make history," said Dave Skena, Chief Marketing Officer, North America. "But we need your help to make March 9 the world's first Million Meatball Monday, and to sell more meatballs than every Scandinavian furniture company combined."

Subway's rotating Meal of the Day lineup includes a six-inch sub for $6.99*** or a footlong for $9.99*** with a choice of two cookies or a bag of chips and a small fountain drink, while Sub of the Day offers a six-inch starting at just $4.99* — both bring fresh flavor and everyday value, all week long. No need to compromise on taste, convenience or value, with all subs freshly prepared with Subway ingredients at a great price.

To learn more about this limited time offer and other great deals from Subway including Sub of the Day and Meal of the Day, visit the Subway app or Subway.com.

*Free Upgrade to Footlong SOTD or Footlong MOTD: At participating U.S. restaurants. In-store orders only. Add-ons additional. Plus tax. Sub is not eligible to earn a Sub Club stamp. 1 per order. Cannot combine with other offers. Valid only on 3/9/26.

** $4.99 SOTD: At participating U.S. restaurants. Prices higher in AK & HI. Check your app for pricing and participating stores. Add-ons addt'l. Addt'l fees apply on delivery orders. Plus tax. Sub of the Day is not eligible to earn a Sub Club stamp. 1 per order. Cannot combine with other offers. Limited time.

*** $6.99 MOTD: At participating U.S. restaurants. Prices higher in CA, AK, and HI. Check your app for pricing and participating stores. Meal includes a 6" Sub of the Day, chips or 2 regular cookies, and a 20oz fountain drink. Upgrade to a Footlong Sub of the Day for $3 more. Add-ons and bottled beverages addt'l. Plus tax. Fountain drinks not available on delivery. Addt'l fees apply on delivery orders. Sub is not eligible to earn a Sub Club stamp. Prices higher on third-party delivery. 1 per order. Cannot combine with other offers. Limited time.

About Subway® Restaurants

As the global sandwich leader, Subway serves freshly made sandwiches at a great value to millions of guests around the world in nearly 37,000 restaurants every day. Subway restaurants are owned and operated by a network of thousands of dedicated Subway franchisees who are passionate about consistently delivering a high-quality, convenient guest experience and contributing positively to their local communities.

Subway® is a globally registered trademark of Subway IP LLC or one of its affiliates. © 2026 Subway.

SOURCE Subway Restaurants