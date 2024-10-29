Introducing Takeoff by IXL™: The First Core Curriculum Providing Continuously Differentiated Learning

Takeoff by IXL helps educators expertly deliver core elementary math curriculum and easily personalize learning with lesson plans, assessments, analytics and so much more.

SAN MATEO, Calif., Oct. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- IXL , the award-winning personalized learning platform used by more than 16 million students, is excited to introduce Takeoff by IXL : a first-of-its-kind K-5 core math curriculum designed specifically for differentiation. Built to address the limitations of traditional textbooks, Takeoff by IXL ensures that all learners get the tailored instruction they need.

Takeoff represents a significant departure from the one-size-fits-all approach of traditional textbooks. It integrates automatic, teacher-led and student-led personalization tools, making it the first and only core program to continuously differentiate learning. Within every lesson, Takeoff empowers teachers to personalize learning: It includes readiness skills, targeted recommendations and adaptive practice activities, allowing teachers to efficiently support students and challenge those who are ready.

"Technology has played a key role in supplementing educational experiences, but differentiating core instruction was a challenge that no edtech provider had solved—until now. Takeoff by IXL creates a new standard for core math curriculum that empowers educators to reach every student at their moment of need," said Kate Mattison, Vice President of Curriculum at IXL Learning. "By leveraging decades of IXL Learning's expertise, Takeoff delivers a breakthrough solution that transforms how educators teach and students learn mathematics."

Differentiation, solved

Takeoff represents a significant departure from the one-size-fits-all approach of traditional textbooks. It integrates automatic, teacher-led and student-led personalization tools, making it the first and only core program to continuously differentiate learning. This consolidated approach allows Takeoff to analyze data and generate valuable insights for educators, providing constant feedback that helps them boost academic achievement.

Transform whole-class instruction with built-in differentiation

Takeoff by IXL provides everything teachers need to make differentiated whole-class instruction a reality.

Daily lesson plans offer detailed, step-by-step guidance to assist teachers in delivering effective instruction. Within every lesson, Takeoff empowers teachers to personalize learning: It includes readiness skills, targeted recommendations and adaptive practice activities, allowing teachers to efficiently support students and challenge those who are ready. With these embedded differentiation tools, teachers can ensure equitable support while keeping the whole class moving forward.

Built seamlessly into the curriculum's scope and sequence, Takeoff's innovative "personalization days" are a unique approach to individualized learning. These days follow directly after the middle and end-of-unit assessments, ensuring teachers have dedicated time to give targeted support. Based on the unit test results, Takeoff automatically groups students requiring reteaching or enrichment on specific objectives and assigns adaptive skill practice to close learning gaps. This systematic approach means that every student receives consistent, personalized support throughout the academic year.

Takeoff also offers a range of printable resources to reinforce learning: in-class student workbook pages with content from each lesson, independent practice pages that combine additional exercises with spiral review, and engaging classroom games. Districts can also purchase pre-printed student workbooks for a ready-to-use solution.

Deepen learning through multiple modes of differentiation

Takeoff delivers 360-degree, always-on differentiation. IXL's adaptive skills adjust automatically to students' responses and provide personalized guidance, offering the right level of challenge to keep them working within their zone of proximal development. Teachers can access formative assessments, like Group Jams , to immediately gauge whether or not learners are grasping material, or leverage the LevelUp Math Benchmark Assessment to evaluate proficiency on key math strands. Meanwhile, a universe of instructional tools , including in-skill recommendations, personalized action plans and video tutorials, engage students and enable them to self-differentiate.

The Takeoff platform also equips teachers with actionable analytics to help them decide how to support each learner. For example, the Trouble Spots report shows teachers the skills most students are struggling with so they know what to focus on, whether through whole-class review, small-group teaching or one-on-one support, to quickly get them back on track.

Empower teachers to maximize limited time and make a bigger difference

Takeoff by IXL empowers every teacher, from newcomers to veteran educators, to deliver high-quality math instruction tailored to diverse needs. With everything in one platform, teachers no longer have to search for or create content. Instead, Takeoff provides the materials, guidance and insights that help teachers optimize their time and focus on what matters most: effective instruction.

About IXL

Currently used by 16 million students and in 96 of the top 100 U.S. school districts, IXL is an all-inclusive educational platform that provides a comprehensive PK-12 curriculum and instructional resources, actionable analytics and a state-of-the-art assessment suite. Available in 57 languages, IXL's end-to-end teaching and learning solution supports personalized instruction in math, English language arts, science, social studies and Spanish. With more than 150 billion questions asked and answered around the world, IXL is helping schools and parents successfully boost student achievement. The IXL Learning family of products also includes Rosetta Stone , Dictionary.com , Thesaurus.com , TPT , inglés.com , FrenchDictionary.com , Wyzant , Vocabulary.com , ABCya , Education.com and Carson Dellosa Education . To learn more about IXL, visit www.ixl.com , facebook.com/IXL and x.com/IXLLearning .

Press Contact

Eric Bates

IXL Learning

[email protected]

SOURCE IXL Learning