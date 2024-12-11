INTRODUCING THE AAF ADVERTISING HALL OF FAME CLASS OF 2025

When you think about a Hall of Fame, you think of people who represent the very best minds our industry has to offer Post this

Eight remarkable leaders, from advertising, marketing, media, social and public service, will be celebrated at induction ceremonies to be held on April 24, 2025 in New York City. They join a distinguished group of individuals who have been admitted to the Advertising Hall of Fame over the course of more than 70 years, dating back to 1949. Also being honored will be Mars, Inc., identified as this year's Corporate inductee.

This year's honorees were chosen following an extensive, months-long evaluation process, overseen by a Council of Judges composed of esteemed industry leaders and distinguished Hall of Fame members. The inductees include (in alphabetical order):

Linda Boff, CEO Said Differently and former Global Chief Marketing Officer at GE. Heralded as one of the most innovative and forward-thinking marketers in the business, Linda is credited, among other accomplishments, with helping to reframe GE as a global innovation leader and drive brand valuation as well as playing a key role in the company's transformation into three independent public companies. Key to this has been Linda's innovative approach to brand storytelling that was often done on emerging, never-done-before platforms such as "GE Podcast Theater." More recently, Linda switched careers to become CEO of Said Differently, an award-winning marketing agency, as she looks to continue her successful efforts to drive the industry forward.

John Hayes, former Chief Marketing Officer, American Express. "My life. My card." That's just one of the many iconic campaigns created under John's leadership as he helped shape the company's brand identity and global presence. At the center of these efforts were relationships: every endeavor was designed to engage AmEx's customers, merchants and partners. Initiatives such as Small Business Saturday, Save the Music, Charge Against Hunger and the company's partnership with (RED) demonstrate this approach, not to mention, helping to underscore American Express' cornerstones of trust, security and service. And he did it for more than 20 years, earning John the reputation as the "client we all dream about."

David Lubars, former Chief Creative Officer, BBDO Worldwide and Chairman, BBDO North America. "Don't let the cement dry." That's just one of many so-called "Lubars-isms" that reflect David's restless, curious and maniacal focus on perfection in pursuit of a brand's pure magic. From "You're Not You When You're Hungry" for Snickers to the groundbreaking BMW Films, for 20 years, David led BBDO to be named Cannes' "Network of the Decade. But it's his ability to catch ideas and see the potential in others that further sets David apart. Today, the industry is populated by dozens of amazingly talented people who wanted to – and did – work with him. That's quite a legacy.

Alex López Negrete, President, CEO & Co-Founder, Lopez Negrete Communications. This is the unlikely and improbable story of how Lopez Negrete Communications became the largest independent Hispanic owned and operated agency in America. Improbable because the agency was opened in the foyer of a tiny townhouse in Alief, Texas. Improbable because of the decision to focus exclusively on the Hispanic market at a time when the term multicultural wasn't even on marketer's radars. And improbable, yet remarkable, in that the enterprise remains strong and independent, 39 years since its founding. "We exist to bridge the gap between corporate America and the Hispanic consumer." True then. Even more true now.

Raja Rajamannar, Chief Marketing & Communications Officer, Mastercard. In this role, Raja has played a pivotal role in transforming Mastercard into one of the fastest-growing brands globally, significantly increasing the brand's value sevenfold. This success has been anchored in the principle of doing well by doing good. Under Raja's leadership, Mastercard has embraced innovations such as AI, experiential and multisensory marketing, showcasing the company's dynamic evolution. More than 25 years after its creation, "Priceless" is stronger than ever. His contributions extend beyond Mastercard, as highlighted by his bestselling book, "Quantum Marketing: Mastering the New Marketing Mindset for Tomorrow's Consumers." Throughout his tenure, Raja has maintained a dedication to continuous learning.

Lisa Sherman, President & CEO, The Ad Council. An empathetic visionary. A decisive listener. A singularly effective bridge-builder. This is how colleagues describe her. Lisa has helped pave the way for dramatic change for millions of people in America, including the LGBTQ community and those impacted by the mental health crisis, rising hate and bias and the overdose epidemic. During COVID, she led one of the largest and most urgent public education efforts in modern American history - the COVID-19 Vaccine Education Initiative. Lisa has channeled her own experiences as an openly gay leader to reinforce her belief that the most dynamic and thriving workplaces are ones where everyone can be their full, authentic selves.

Rishad Tobaccowala, Author & former Chief Strategist and Growth Officer, Publicis Groupe. Rishad is one of the industry's foremost thought leaders and visionaries. He specializes in unleashing talent and turbo-charging productivity by providing perspectives, provocations and plans of action – all without a single PowerPoint slide. A pioneer in digital marketing, he helped usher in entirely new business models and built some of the industry's earliest interactive and digital/emerging media entities that truly paved the way for a new generation of data-driven marketing. He's one of the most sought-after speakers in the industry. And the number of individuals he's mentored over the years reads like a "Who's Who" of business.

Susan Wojcicki, CEO Emeritus, YouTube. Susan is a Silicon Valley icon. Famous for owning the garage where Google started, she was also its first-ever marketing manager. She led the acquisitions of YouTube and DoubleClick and ultimately built Google's advertising business into the powerhouse it is today. She then went on to become the CEO of YouTube from 2014 to 2023, and helped power the rise of the creator economy. Beyond her professional success, she was also a tireless advocate for issues she cared about – pushing for more women in technology leadership roles, championing girls in STEM programs, and lobbying for better parental leave policies. As Susan said, "I took on each challenge that came my way because it had a mission that benefited so many people's lives around the world."

In recognition, Susan will also be presented the David Bell Award for Industry Service, which honors extraordinary, unique contributions and service to the advertising industry as a whole. The award is named in honor of David Bell (Hall of Fame Class of 2007), a visionary leader and mentor to several generations of advertising professionals.

Susan died in August following a two-year battle with lung cancer.

"When you think about a Hall of Fame, you think of a group of people who not only represent the very best minds our industry has to offer, but also people who have meaningfully elevated the larger business through their efforts," said Kim Kelleher, Chief Commercial Officer of AMC Networks and Chair of this year's Council of Judges. "That's exactly the group we are so fortunate and thrilled to honor this year. Speaking on behalf of the entire Council of Judges, we extend our heartfelt congratulations to all of our extraordinary inductees into the American Advertising Federation's Advertising Hall of Fame."

In addition to these eight industry luminaries, Mars, Incorporated will be recognized as this year's corporate honoree. Known for its iconic brands, like M&M's, Snickers, Ben's Original, IAMS, Pedigree and Royal Canin, Mars' marketing strategies have played a pivotal role in establishing its brands as household names and driving its global success. Mars has consistently demonstrated its innovative spirit through creative and groundbreaking campaigns like its long-running M&M's characters and "You're Not You When You're Hungry" platform for Snickers. There's also its transformative use of emerging technologies for award-winning campaigns for Pedigree and Starburst. But beyond its ability to leverage humor, storytelling and cultural relevance to set new standards in the industry, Mars is continually focused on being a force for good. The company is committed to sustainable and responsible marketing: its "Sustainable in a Generation" plan, which outlines ambitious goals to reduce its environmental impact in all areas of the business, demonstrates its ongoing commitment to a Family-owned business that outperforms on critical dimensions of consumer, customer, employer and planet.

"Celebrating the induction into the AAF Advertising Hall of Fame is the 'Biggest Night in Advertising,'" said Steve Pacheco, President & CEO, American Advertising Federation, "and one of the ways we celebrate this ever-changing, amazing industry that we work in and clients that we work for."

