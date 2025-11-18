Introducing the All-new, All-electric 2026 Jeep® Recon: Trail Rated Capability, Electrified

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., Nov. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ --

The all-new, all-electric, Trail Rated 2026 Jeep® Recon.

Built for adventure, the all-new 2026 Jeep® Recon is the only fully electric Trail Rated SUV, delivering rugged capability in a fully electrified form

Electrified and trail ready, the Jeep Recon delivers 650 horsepower, 620 lb.-ft. of instant torque and an estimated all-electric range of up to 250 miles, plus 0-60 mph acceleration in as low as 3.6 seconds

Jeep brand-exclusive Selec-Terrain traction management system features five distinct drive modes for all weather and road conditions

Jeep Recon blends heritage-inspired design with modern electric innovation that inspires loyal Jeep enthusiasts and new explorers alike

No tools, no hassle, just pure open-air freedom in a matter of minutes; Jeep Recon is the only fully electric SUV designed with removable doors, swing gate glass and rear quarter glass

Roomy, rugged and ready for anything, the Jeep Recon's interior features handcrafted materials, clever storage and customizable touches that fit right into the Jeep lifestyle, including more than 170 standard safety and security features

With a starting MSRP of $65,000, the 2026 Jeep Recon will begin production early next year, with initial launches in the U.S. and Canada, followed by global expansion

The Jeep® brand is charging into the future with the debut of the 2026 Jeep Recon, the first and only, fully electric, Trail Rated SUV in the industry. Engineered from the ground up for adventure, the Jeep Recon delivers legendary Jeep 4x4 capability in a fully electrified package.

Built on a purpose-designed electric architecture, the Jeep Recon blends powerful performance with authentic 4xe capability. Standard, all-electric, four-wheel drive delivers confident traction across a variety of terrain, supported by the Jeep brand's exclusive Selec-Terrain system with multiple drive modes tailored for all conditions. With 650 horsepower and 620 lb.-ft. of instant torque, the Jeep Recon offers precise control from the first touch of the throttle, accelerating from 0 to 60 mph in as little as 3.6 seconds. It's a bold, new expression of Jeep brand DNA, electrified and trail ready with an estimated all-electric range of up to 250 miles (based on trim).

"The 2026 Jeep Recon is a bold step forward for the brand, an all-electric SUV that stays true to our core values of freedom, adventure and capability. It's trail-rated, purpose-built and ready to take Jeep enthusiasts into the future without compromising the legendary performance they expect," said Bob Broderdorf, CEO of the Jeep brand. "With the Jeep Recon, we're proving that electrification isn't just compatible with off-road excellence, it can elevate it, delivering instant torque, precision control and a quieter, more connected driving experience that's uniquely Jeep."

From its electrified powertrain to its unmistakable, authentic design, the Jeep Recon is built to deliver a new kind of adventure, one that is as capable both on and off the trail as it is forward-thinking in its technology and features.

With a starting MSRP of $65,000 (excludes $1,995 destination), production of the 2026 Jeep Recon will begin early next year at the Toluca Assembly Plant, with initial launches in the U.S. and Canada, followed by global expansion.

Built to Perform: Electrified Architecture Delivers 4xe Strength and Daily Driving Comfort

The only fully electric Trail Rated SUV, the Jeep Recon is engineered to master the gamut of today's terrain – from urban streets to wilderness trails.

The core of the Jeep Recon's propulsion system is the front and rear Stellantis-designed electric drive modules (EDMs), each rated at 250 kilowatts, which deliver standard electric 4x4 propulsion and instant torque on demand. Each EDM combines an electric motor, gearing and power electronics into a single, compact unit for enhanced efficiency.

The propulsion system is rated at 620 lb.-ft. of torque, and the driver can access all of it almost instantly, without having to wait for conventional engine rpm to build. Jeep engineers have tailored the Jeep Recon's throttle pedal to deliver torque in a controlled and precise manner for a satisfying off-road driving experience.

To increase capability, the Moab trim's rear EDM uses a 15:1 final drive ratio that delivers a high level of torque multiplication to help the driver power through challenging conditions.

Off-road performance is enhanced via an electronic locking differential to ensure torque flows to both rear wheels when engaged. At the flip of a switch, the driver can go from open differential to fully locked.

The front EDM uses an 11:1 final drive ratio in an open differential design that balances performance with comfort. The front axle includes automatic disconnects at each wheel end to help optimize energy use and range during typical on-road driving conditions when rear-drive propulsion is more efficient.

Engineers prepped the Jeep Recon for trail duty with large-diameter half shafts and stout constant velocity (CV) joints to get all the torque to the wheels. The 100-kilowatt-hour, 400-volt battery pack is protected with a full suite of sturdy, high-strength steel underbody shields.

The Jeep Recon's suspension – a short-long arm (SLA) up front and integral link in the rear – is responsive to driver inputs and helps maximize the tire contact patch to deliver an ideal blend of on-road ride comfort with Jeep off-road capability. The suspension and standard 33-inch tires on the Moab trim provide 9.1 inches of ground clearance. Off-road specifications include 33.8-degree approach angle, 33.1-degree departure angle and 23.3-degree breakover angle.

The Selec-Terrain traction management system adds Rock mode for the Moab trim (joining Auto, Sport, Snow, Sand), providing unique software calibrations to help the driver make the best use of the capabilities inherent in an EV powertrain. Rock mode tailors throttle pedal response to help manage progress over uneven terrain, enabling a two-pedal driving technique to control the vehicle. Rock mode also includes a hill hold feature that lets the driver's foot move from the brake to the throttle pedal without the vehicle moving.

Additionally, the Jeep Recon is fitted with low-speed Selec-Speed Control for challenging inclines and declines. When engaged, Selec-Speed Control maintains the set speed, freeing the driver to concentrate on steering.

Exterior Design: Purposeful, Iconic and Built for Adventure

The 2026 Jeep Recon unites world-class craftsmanship with bold proportions and unmistakable Jeep DNA. Heritage-inspired yet future-focused, it honors the brand's legacy through iconic design cues while introducing a modern, all-electric vision of adventure, built to excite loyal enthusiasts and to inspire a new generation of trailblazers.

Expansive glass maximizes visibility, while the upright front face features illuminated seven-slot grille rings, U-shaped daytime running lights and a full suite of standard premium LED lighting.

True to the Jeep brand's open-air legacy, the Jeep Recon offers a standard dual-pane sunroof or an available Sky One-Touch powertop. Flush-mounted e-release handles provide effortless access, and the Jeep Recon stands as the only fully electric vehicle designed with removable doors, rear quarter glass and swing gate glass. No tools are required.

Gloss Black accents on the grille, pillars and window trim, plus an available Gloss Black roof, add visual contrast. At the rear are expressive Wrangler-inspired LED taillamps and a swing gate, which holds the full-size, rear-mounted spare tire, a segment-exclusive feature.

The rugged Moab trim, which debuts first, adds even more attitude with Gloss Black fascias, wheel flares, available side rock rails, and exclusive Jeep badging featuring topographical etching and an anti-glare hood graphic.

Staying true to the adventurous, fun-loving spirit the Jeep brand is known for, the Jeep Recon celebrates individuality with a rotating palette of expressive exterior colors, including special-edition hues. From vibrant hues that radiate playful energy to rugged, utility-inspired tones and refined neutrals that balance sophistication with adventure, the Jeep Recon offers a color for every personality.

Interior Design: Rugged Utility Meets Refined Innovation

The 2026 Jeep Recon interior is purpose-built for adventure, where rugged utility meets refined innovation. Drawing inspiration from the Jeep brand's legendary off-road heritage, the cabin blends durable, trail-ready materials with smart, customizable storage and cutting-edge technology, delivering a space that's both functional and forward-thinking.

At the heart of the interior is an iconic horizontal layout anchored by a bold passenger-side grab handle and a clean, symmetrical dash. Thoughtful details, like a modular accessory rail atop the instrument panel for mounting cameras, navigation devices or even a duck holder and scuff-resistant vortex-textured surfaces, reinforce the Jeep Recon's off-road readiness and technical edge.

Designed with the modern adventurer in mind, the Jeep Recon interior redefines utility with expanded storage and adaptable functionality. A two-tiered pass-through center console offers generous room for gear, featuring an available wireless charger on the upper level and a cord pass-through to a lower compartment ideal for tablets, purses or larger items. Modular door panels with removable elastic straps and interchangeable cargo solutions provide flexible organization, while 65.9 cu. ft. of rear cargo space (with the second row folded) and a front trunk (3.0 cu. ft.) sized for a carry-on suitcase ensure the Jeep Recon is ready for any journey.

The Moab trim introduces a new captivating Joshua Tree tan interior, a rugged yet sophisticated color palette born from an authentic journey to the iconic national park that inspired its name. This design pays tribute to the raw beauty of nature and the spirit of exploration, blending earthy tones with premium materials to evoke a sense of adventure and tranquility.

Recycled materials are thoughtfully woven throughout the cabin, reflecting Jeep Recon's commitment to sustainability. Surfaces on the seats, console, doors and instrument panel are finished in Capri, a refined, non-leather synthetic material, paired with distinctive accents, such as Iron Grey Metallic trim and Quicksand deco finish in Arctic. The headliner and carpets also feature recycled content, while rugged all-weather mats in the front, second row and rear cargo area offer durable protection against the elements, reinforcing the vehicle's adventurous spirit and eco-conscious design.

Enhancing the open-air experience, the Jeep Recon comes standard with a premium Alpine audio system. Repositioned speakers, moved from the traditional door mounts to beneath the seats, ensure uninterrupted sound quality even with the doors removed. This thoughtful design allows drivers and passengers to fully embrace the outdoors without sacrificing audio performance. The Jeep Recon stands alone in its segment as the only EV to offer premium sound as standard equipment.

Technology & Connectivity: Smarter Systems for a More Immersive Drive

The Jeep Recon is redefining the driving experience with a technologically advanced cabin that delivers more than 26 inches of high-definition, sculpted screen space designed to elevate both on-road and off-road journeys. At the heart of this innovation is an all-new, standard, 12.3-inch driver cluster featuring customizable menu options and modern graphics, paired with a groundbreaking 14.5-inch horizontal touchscreen radio/center display, the largest singular usable digital screen space ever offered in a Jeep vehicle.

New, integrated digital HVAC controls offer a clean, intuitive interface, while physical knobs for volume and tuning ensure tactile functionality remains where it matters most.

Powered by Uconnect 5, the Jeep brand's most advanced infotainment system to date, the new interface delivers unmatched clarity, brightness and customization. The sleek, buttonless design blends futuristic aesthetics with practical usability, featuring digital buttons sized for ease of use in any terrain. Larger dynamic displays also enhance readability for maps and camera views, ensuring drivers stay informed and in control.

Off-road enthusiasts will appreciate the new Jeep brand-exclusive Trails Offroad app, offering a comprehensive guide to trails across the U.S. and Canada, now with pitch and roll mapping. Optimized BEV pages provide real-time insights into vehicle state of charge, while Dynamic Range Mapping powered by TomTom helps plan long trips with precision, indicating when and where to charge.

Additional enhancements include Amazon Alexa functionality and an updated Jeep mobile app that supports scheduled maintenance, roadside assistance, accident support, and real-time safety and recall notifications. With these innovations, the Jeep brand continues to push the boundaries of what's possible in vehicle technology, delivering a driving experience that's smarter, safer and more connected than ever before.

Jeep Brand

For nearly 85 years, Jeep has been a global leader in SUVs, delivering legendary off-road capability, advanced technology and exceptional versatility for those who seek fun and adventure. With a commitment to innovation, the Jeep brand offers a diverse lineup of vehicles powered by internal combustion engines, hybrid technology and all-electric drivetrains. Built on a heritage of freedom, adventure, authenticity and passion, Jeep continues to set the standard for rugged and refined vehicles designed to conquer it all.

