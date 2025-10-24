Introducing the all-new Solo Stove Infinity Flame™ Propane Fire Pit

Solo Stove introduces Infinity Flame, a first-of-its-kind propane fire pit that captures the Solo Stove Signature Flame™ at the push of a button—delivering instant, mesmerizing warmth with no sparks, ash, or cleanup.

GRAPEVINE, Texas, Oct. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Solo Stove, the leading outdoor lifestyle brand within Solo Brands (NYSE: SBDS), today announced Infinity Flame, a first-of-its-kind propane fire pit that delivers the look, movement, and feel of Solo Stove's iconic wood-burning flame with push-button ease. Designed for effortless relaxation and worry-free gatherings, Infinity Flame pairs instant ignition, precision heat control, and low-maintenance convenience with the mesmerizing Solo Stove Signature Flame™. Built for families and friends who crave connection around the fire—but need an alternative to wood due to housing restrictions, time constraints, or convenience—Infinity Flame makes it easier than ever to create those special moments that bring people together, spark conversation, and turn ordinary evenings into lasting memories.

"At Solo Stove, we love wood fires—and so do our customers. But many people want an alternative fuel without giving up the magic," said John Larson, CEO of Solo Stove. "Solo Stove Infinity Flame™ delivers that experience in a premium, brand-right way. With our custom dual-burner design and precision engineering, it recreates the captivating movement and radiant warmth of a true wood fire—a propane experience we believe is unmatched."

Designed for ease, control, and safety, Infinity Flame isn't just about technology—it's about preserving the ritual of gathering, providing additional options for consumers' backyards without losing the warmth and wonder of a fire pit.

"The new Infinity Flame Propane Fire Pit is the easiest 'yes' for any busy family's backyard," said Liz Vanzura, CMO of Solo Stove. "It's the must-have propane fire pit of the season—endless nights, zero effort for great relaxation time. We know that 89% of people say they'd spend more time outdoors if their space felt more inviting, and that's exactly what Solo Stove delivers: warmth, connection, and the chance to take that much-needed exhale after a long day, with one turn of a dial."

What Sets Infinity Flame Apart:

Solo Stove Signature Flame ™ , Reinvented for Propane – Dual-burner design and precision airflow recreate the natural rise, swirl, and movement of a true wood fire.

– Dual-burner design and precision airflow recreate the natural rise, swirl, and movement of a true wood fire. Effortless Enjoyment and Safety – No smoke, no ash, no sparks—just clean, consistent flames. A wide, heat-dispersing design keeps hands safer.

– No smoke, no ash, no sparks—just clean, consistent flames. A wide, heat-dispersing design keeps hands safer. Engineered to Endure – Built with premium, outdoor-ready materials for lasting durability, season after season.

– Built with premium, outdoor-ready materials for lasting durability, season after season. Real Heat, Instantly – Keep your friends and family cozy with up to 72,000 BTUs and an average burn time of over 5.5 hours with a full standard 20-lb tank.

– Keep your friends and family cozy with up to 72,000 BTUs and an average burn time of over 5.5 hours with a full standard 20-lb tank. Designed for Connection – Table-height form with an integrated tabletop makes the fire pit the natural centerpiece of any patio, so you can enjoy a glass of your favorite beverage together.

– Table-height form with an integrated tabletop makes the fire pit the natural centerpiece of any patio, so you can enjoy a glass of your favorite beverage together. Elevated Style – Infinity Flame's modern design and premium materials instantly make any patio feel brighter, warmer, and more inviting.

– Infinity Flame's modern design and premium materials instantly make any patio feel brighter, warmer, and more inviting. Smokeless Fire – From the makers of the world's best-selling smokeless fire pits, now with the push-button ease of propane.

Marking Solo Stove's bold next step into propane, the all-new Infinity Flame Propane Fire Pit delivers the brand's iconic flame experience with unmatched convenience. Built to last and engineered for worry-free use, Infinity Flame offers low-maintenance operation without sacrificing beauty or atmosphere. The new Infinity Flame Propane Fire Pit is now available exclusively at SoloStove.com for $599.99—designed to spark endless gatherings of connection and comfort in every backyard.

About Solo Brands

Solo Brands, headquartered in Grapevine, TX, is a leading omnichannel lifestyle brand company. Leveraging e-commerce, strategic retail partnerships, and physical retail stores, Solo Brands offers innovative, premium products across four outdoor lifestyle brands: Solo Stove—expanding its lineup to offer a larger variety of outdoor lifestyle products—is known for the world's most popular smokeless fire pits including the All-New Summit 24™, award-winning pizza ovens, the new innovative Windchill™ Cooler, the new premium Steelfire™ Griddle, and outdoor accessories; Chubbies, a premium casual apparel and activewear brand; ISLE, a maker of inflatable and hard paddle boards; and Oru Kayak, innovator of origami folding kayaks.

