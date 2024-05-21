Introducing the Bridge: Flair's New Dedicated Plug-and-Play Networking Gateway

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., May 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Flair , a leading provider of smart home climate control solutions, announced the launch of the Bridge, the first in a family of dedicated plug-and-play networking gateway devices designed to serve as the communicating hub of the Flair hvacOS™ ecosystem.

The Bridge: Flair's new dedicated plug-and-play networking gateway, the first in a family of devices designed to serve as the communicating hub of the Flair hvacOS™ ecosystem.

Flair's innovative central, mini split, and hybrid climate control solutions are powered by the hvacOS™ platform, allowing users to intelligently control their HVAC system to achieve the perfect level of home comfort and efficiency. When connected to a home network via Ethernet or Wi-Fi, the Flair Bridge functions as the heart of this platform, enabling simple, reliable, plug-and-play communication between Flair Smart Vents and Pucks as well as open connectivity to future hvacOS™ platform devices. With exceptional range and support for a near limitless number of potential connected devices, the Flair Bridge is designed to facilitate a wide variety of climate control solutions from retrofit zoning and control of a single home, to sophisticated climate management of multifamily buildings.

"We are thrilled to introduce the Bridge as the latest addition to our lineup of innovative climate control solutions. The Bridge simplifies the Flair experience, offering users unparalleled convenience, reliability, and flexibility in managing their home climate." - Daniel Myers, Co-Founder and CEO, Flair

Key features of the Flair Bridge include:

Plug-and-Play Setup: The Bridge ensures hassle-free installation, allowing users to connect directly to their network router via Ethernet for quicker setup and more dependable connectivity. Alternatively, users can opt for Wi-Fi setup for added convenience.

The Bridge ensures hassle-free installation, allowing users to connect directly to their network router via Ethernet for quicker setup and more dependable connectivity. Alternatively, users can opt for Wi-Fi setup for added convenience. Enhanced Connectivity: The Bridge provides long range, reliable network coverage throughout the home, ensuring seamless communication between Flair devices and other connected devices like smart thermostats and room sensors.

The Bridge provides long range, reliable network coverage throughout the home, ensuring seamless communication between Flair devices and other connected devices like smart thermostats and room sensors. Increased Platform Device Capacity: The Bridge supports a large number of connected devices to the hvacOS™ platform, expanding the Flair climate control solution capability to any sized home and multi unit buildings.

The Bridge is now in-stock and shipping, available for purchase at flair.co .

About Flair

https://flair.co/

Flair makes smart vents, thermostats and advanced software for room-level temperature control that solve HVACs most difficult, long standing, and widespread problems.

Founded in 2014, Flair is a team of engineers, designers, and communicators with a passion for saving energy. Their mission is simple - to cost-effectively increase comfort while decreasing energy.

