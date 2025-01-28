Introducing the CVS Health® app: Your go-to companion for health & wellness

A single app for consumers' whole health that provides convenience, savings and ease

WOONSOCKET, R.I., Jan. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- CVS Health® (NYSE: CVS) today announced the launch of the CVS Health app. New features of the app will bring together all CVS Health has to offer to consumers, helping make health care more accessible, affordable and convenient.

"As a company, we are super focused on improving the health care experience," says Tilak Mandadi, Executive Vice President at CVS Health. "The CVS Health app will make it easier for our customers to access and manage their health and care, save time and money, and make informed decisions about their health."

The app, a successor to the CVS Pharmacy® app and one of many initiatives underway at CVS Health to improve the health care experience, is designed to become a single app for consumers' whole health with new features that include:

A single place to manage your health care:

Ability to manage prescriptions for the entire family across CVS Pharmacy stores, CVS Caremark® mail orders and CVS Specialty® pharmacies, with convenient delivery and fulfillment options and full transparency into prescription order status and cost.

Simple and fast immunization scheduling for the whole family with industry-leading group and multi-shot scheduling and easy-to-find appointments.

Easy access to health spending and benefit details for eligible CVS Caremark and Aetna® members.

A simple in-store solution to help you save time and money:

Faster, easier in-store prescription pickups for consumers by using a personalized barcode to expedite checkout.

Savings offers and the capability — being tested in a handful of stores — to use the app to open locked display cabinets for easier access to merchandise.

Easy access to timely, personalized updates:

A redesigned and personalized home screen that features a health "to do" list and recommendations, including reminders to refill medications, updates on upcoming appointments and savings opportunities.

Enhanced, AI-powered search that helps consumers locate products, services and information from across CVS Health and select third-party content providers.

Health and wellness content offered through external partnerships, including thousands of educational articles from Everyday Health — all reviewed by medical professionals — as well as guided meditations from Headspace.

Many of these enhancements to the app were underway throughout 2024. CVS Health will continue adding new app capabilities and features this year that will make it even more convenient, affordable and simple for consumers to access the care they need, including:

Patients managing chronic health conditions will have access to personalized recommendations and educational content that guide them along their care journey and provide details on relevant cost savings and copay assistance programs.

A new conversational AI chat experience that enables patients to check medication refills, status of their orders and more.

Continued and enhanced integration with Aetna, Caremark and other parts of CVS Health to create a unified experience for consumers.

New digital offerings and partnerships designed to help consumers find the holistic care and support they need for their health and wellness journey.

"The app is the health concierge and guide for all consumers," says Tony Ambrozie, Senior Vice President and Chief Digital and Technology Officer, CVS Health Pharmacy and Consumer Wellness. "With 60 million digital customers, we are excited to continue to innovate and bring best-in-class and first-in-industry capabilities to our customers."

To download the app, visit: CVS Health mobile app, Apple App Store or Google Play.

