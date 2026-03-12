Introducing the Dyson Clean+Wash Hygiene: Dyson's wet and dry cleaner with no unhygienic filter that cleans like a vacuum1 and washes away wet messes - engineered for maximum hygiene with minimum effort

Its filter-free system ensures no bacteria or odor emission2, while a highly absorbent microfiber roller removes wet and dry debris, delivering a hygienic, fast-drying, and streak-free floor finish.

Dyson's most absorbent microfiber roller simultaneously removes everyday dust and debris (including hair) and washes away wet messes, using only clean water throughout. It reduces water residues for a fast-drying, streak-free floor finish.

Engineered for simplified, hygienic maintenance with less mess, and no bacteria or odor emission 2 .

. Hygienic waste system contains all dirt, debris, and dirty water in the cleaner head, ensuring no dirt is drawn upward through the machine, so there is no sludge build-up, no clogging of internal systems, and no filthy internal pipes to clean.

Weighs just 8.4lbs for ease of use and maneuverability.

New lie-flat format with an extremely low profile of just 4.4in to clean under low furniture without losing power.

Hot-air drying dock with self-cleaning cycle keeps the roller clean, fresh, and ready for the next use.

NEW YORK, March 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Dyson Clean+Wash Hygiene wet and dry cleaner is designed to deliver an effortless and hygienic clean, every time. Dyson's most absorbent self-cleaning microfiber roller removes everyday dust and debris, including hair, and washes away wet messes and stains, all while ensuring every part of your floor is cleaned with fresh water, leaving a streak-free floor finish.

Dyson Clean+Wash Hygiene Dyson Clean+Wash Hygiene Dyson Clean+Wash Hygiene

Its advanced filter-free system does not rely on unhygienic filters to separate wet and dry debris, preventing bacteria and odor emissions2 while ensuring there is no clogging and no performance decline. At just 8.4lbs with an extremely low profile of just 4.4in when laid flat, the Dyson Clean+Wash Hygiene is a highly maneuverable wet and dry cleaner that cleans everywhere including under low furniture and right to the edges – all with minimum effort and maximum hygiene and cleaning performance.

James Dyson

Founder of Dyson

"The most striking thing about a floor cleaned with this machine is that there is no dirt smearing, and a lovely sheen, that is because the roller is constantly refreshed on every rotation with clean water. Other wet cleaners rely on unhygienic filters which trap bacteria, get clogged with reduced suction, can emit foul odors, and are horrible to wash clean. Our new Dyson Clean+Wash Hygiene wet and dry cleaner has no filter and keeps all dirty water and debris isolated in the cleaner head, not circulating through the machine to stick in pipes and ducting or block dirty filters. The ultra-absorbent roller is 30% more densely packed with microfibers than before and it has embedded nylon bristles to aid stain removal – the result is hygienic, fast-drying and streak-free cleaning every time."

New ultra-absorbent hybrid microfiber roller

Cleans like a vacuum1. Washes away wet mess. Hygienically.

The new Dyson Clean+Wash Hygiene is engineered to clean all types of mess in one go – from household dust to stubborn stains, syrupy spills, and even wet hair – eliminating the need to vacuum before you wash hard floors. It features our densest and most absorbent microfiber roller, with 84,000 filaments per cm2, that spins at 250 RPM to rapidly remove debris, spills, and dried-on stains. It is also embedded with 1,400 nylon bristles which enhance hair pick-up, all while drawing up waste liquid with powerful capillary pressure, ensuring a streak-free floor finish with every clean.

The built-in self-cleaning mechanism uses an optimized sprung mangle to remove debris and dirty water from the roller, and an anti-tangle comb detangles hair as it is picked up, preventing wrapping and tangling around the roller. The continuous extraction of debris and dirty water combined with a 12-point hydration system delivering fresh water to the microfiber roller, ensures every part of your floor is cleaned with fresh water – so your next clean is always as hygienic as your first.

The wet and dry cleaner with no unhygienic filter

With three-sided edge cleaning to clean right to the walls

At just 8.4lbs, the Dyson Clean+Wash Hygiene is one of the lightest and lowest profile wet and dry cleaners on the market, making it extremely maneuverable. It lies flat to just 4.4in, the lowest profile of any cleaner, to deep clean even under the lowest furniture, maintaining full power and cleaning performance.

The Dyson Clean+Wash Hygiene also features three-sided edge cleaning, effectively removing dirt, dust, and spills right along walls and skirting boards.

No bacteria. No odors2

No clogging2. No loss of performance.

Unlike conventional wet and dry cleaners, the Dyson Clean+Wash Hygiene has no filter that would trap dirt, breed bacteria, emit odors, and is difficult and unpleasant to clean. Its filter-free design removes the risk of sludge, blockages, or drop in performance, ensuring powerful and reliable cleaning every time.

Hygienic and seamless maintenance

No clogged internal systems2. No messy maintenance.

The Dyson Clean+Wash Hygiene captures and retains all waste in the cleaner head, so dirt and sludge never travel upwards and build-up in internal pipes or ducts. Dirty water and debris are automatically separated at source for hygienic, mess-free disposal.

After use, the self-cleaning mode saturates the roller with clean water, flushing the entire system to remove any remnant dirt and debris. The roller is then dried with 185°F hot air, preventing the growth of bacteria and odors4 on the roller, ensuring your machine is clean and ready for the next clean.

Other key features of the Dyson Clean+Wash Hygiene include:

Adjustable hydration with four settings, including Boost mode, for customizable cleaning based on debris type, flooring, and personal preference

with four settings, including Boost mode, for customizable cleaning based on debris type, flooring, and personal preference Optimized hydration control enables it to clean 3,767sq ft of flooring3 (20% more than its predecessor) on a 0.2 gal clean water tank

Dyson 02 Probiotic hard floor cleaning solution (Included)

The Dyson 02 Probiotic hard floor cleaning solution is specially formulated to work alongside the Dyson Clean+Wash Hygiene for optimized floor cleaning performance and longer lasting cleans. It is a non-foaming, non-toxic formula that deep cleans at the microscopic level, effectively lifting dirt and grime while being gentle on floors and safe for pets and children.

Buy Direct from Dyson

The Dyson Clean+Wash Hygiene is available from March 12, 2026, priced at $499. To buy more, learn more, and experience the Dyson Clean+Wash Hygiene, visit Dyson stores or https://www.dyson.com/floor-cleaners/wet/clean-wash-hygiene.

Dyson Clean+Wash Hygiene specifications

Size 11" x 9.6" x 43.1" (machine only) 11"x 10.8" x 45" (machine with dock) Lays flat to 4.4 in Weight 8.4 lbs Runtime 45 minutes Floor coverage 3,770 sqft2 Water tank capacity 0.2 gal (clean water tank) 0.14 gal (dirty water tank) Hot air drying temperature 185oF Roller drying time 30 minutes Charge time 4.5 hours Price $499

1 For use on hard floor only.

2 Comparisons based on design differences: vacuums with exhaust filters can release odors or microorganisms during use. Because our machine has no exhaust filter, there is no re-emission from a filter. Tested against Staphylococcus Aureus and wet dog odor.

3 Coverage based on Dyson calculation

4 Tested against Staphylococcus Epidermidis and MS2.

SOURCE Dyson