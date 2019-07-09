Introducing the EnergySage Buyer's Guide, an Industry-first Comparison and Rating System For Today's Solar Products

BOSTON, July 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, EnergySage announced the launch of the EnergySage Buyer's Guide – a new tool that empowers consumers and the industry to easily compare solar equipment based on quality rating, aesthetics, performance, and pricing. Similar to using other online shopping guides for evaluating cars or home appliances, the EnergySage Buyer's Guide lets users search, sort, filter, and compare all of today's most popular models of solar panels , inverters , and home batteries in one easy-to-use platform.

The goal of this breakthrough innovation is to establish the industry standard for how people assess the overall value of any solar panel, inverter, or energy storage system sold in the market today. Freely available to the public, EnergySage intends for this tool to become the go-to resource for all consumers exploring their solar energy options.

"Most people reading a quote for a solar energy system are doing so for the first time, and aren't familiar with the equipment they're being offered," said Vikram Aggarwal, CEO and founder of EnergySage. "Until now, there hasn't been an easy way for them to check equipment quality, if it's priced appropriately, or how it stacks up against alternative offerings. Our Buyer's Guide is designed to help shoppers better understand the equipment they're being offered so they can make more informed purchase decisions. We hope it also helps solar installers and distributors better plan for future inventory stocking."

The EnergySage Buyer's Guide is the result of over one year's worth of work, which included data and analysis from the National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL). This new product features an updated quality rating system for solar panels, and, for the first time, a rating system for inverters and energy storage systems. EnergySage leveraged NREL's industry and technical expertise to develop all scoring criteria. All ratings are at the model-level and visible within the EnergySage Buyer's Guide and the EnergySage Solar Marketplace.

"Five years after NREL assisted EnergySage in creating its inaugural panel classification system, we've once again collaborated to ensure this latest rating system appropriately reflects the performance of the solar equipment available in today's market," said Robert Margolis, senior energy analyst at NREL. "By adding solar inverters and battery storage, the updated classification system provides industry and consumers with a comprehensive resource for understanding today's equipment choices."

The EnergySage Buyer's Guide is now publicly available and completely free to use. It can be accessed at: www.energysage.com/buyersguide

If you are a solar equipment manufacturer with questions about this new tool, please email suppliers(at)energysage.com.

ABOUT ENERGYSAGE, INC.

EnergySage is the leading online comparison-shopping marketplace for rooftop solar, energy storage, community solar, and financing. Supported by the U.S. Department of Energy, EnergySage is the trusted source of information for over 10 million consumers across 35+ states. As of early 2019, the company has sent over $5 billion in solar installation requests to its network of more than 500 pre-screened solar installation companies, and serves as a high-quality lead source for solar financing companies and powerful distribution channel for solar equipment manufacturers. EnergySage is unique in that it allows consumers to request and compare competing quotes online, unlike traditional lead-generation websites. For this reason, leading organizations like Environment America, Connecticut Green Bank, Duke University, National Grid, and Staples refer their audiences to EnergySage to empower them as they consider solar. The EnergySage formula of unbiased information, transparency and choice helps consumers go solar with confidence – at a higher rate of adoption, and lower cost. For more information, please visit EnergySage and follow us on Facebook , Twitter , YouTube , and LinkedIn .

SOURCE EnergySage, Inc.