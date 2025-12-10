Introducing the first Agentic Shipping Platform: Shippo MCP

New agentic shipping platform that turns natural language into real-time shipping actions such as printing labels, tracking packages, and adding insurance.

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Shippo, the leading shipping platform for e-commerce brands, platforms, and marketplaces, today introduced Shippo MCP (Model Context Protocol), the first agentic shipping platform that delivers immediate, practical value from AI across customer shipping operations. Shippo was founded on the belief that shipping is too complex for most online merchants, and Shippo MCP is the next step in removing that complexity. By enabling AI agents, such as Claude, Cursor, or a platform's built-in assistant, to translate user prompts into real shipping actions, Shippo MCP makes advanced shipping workflows more intuitive and accessible. Users simply describe what they need in natural language and let AI handle the underlying logic. It removes friction from the shipping process, no complex integrations or deep shipping expertise required.

"We built Shippo to make shipping easier, more intuitive, and accessible to everyone," said Laura Behrens Wu, CEO of Shippo. "AI gives us a powerful new way to advance that mission. With Shippo MCP, merchants can describe what they need using natural language, then instantly see and automatically run the workflows to accomplish it. It's a smarter way to ship and allows anyone who sells online to be a shipping expert."

Today, organizations struggle with how to best leverage AI in their businesses to drive customer value and company impact. Innovations like Shippo MCP are proof positive that the power of AI can fuel growth.

Shippo MCP enhances Shippo's multi-carrier API (Application Programming Interface), which is used by thousands of businesses and informed by more than a decade of shipping data. In a landscape where data drives better decisions, Shippo MCP applies that historical insight to help shippers automate decisions, surface trends, and simplify complex tasks through natural language prompts. By building AI on top of deep logistics expertise and proven shipping infrastructure, Shippo MCP allows teams to streamline operations without stitching together extra systems or writing custom integrations.

Many Shippo beta customers are exploring MCP prototypes to reduce manual work and improve how buyers experience product delivery. "We're seeing both retailers and platform customers experiment with many of the new features such as conversational rate shopping and automated returns," said Behrens-Wu. "Other use cases include surfacing shipping insights, identifying missed deliveries, and automating responses to "Where Is My Order?" (WISMO) questions." These patterns highlight the growing interest in agentic workflows to help teams move faster and provide better service.

Benefits of the Shippo MCP include:

Using natural language to enable shipping actions: AI agents can validate addresses, compare rates, generate labels, create returns, and retrieve customs documents through simple user prompts.

Unlocking real-time shipping and fulfillment insights: Instant answers to questions like "What are our delivery trends this month?" or "How is our shipping spend distributed across carriers?"

Improved customer experience: AI agents can handle WISMO inquiries, send proactive tracking updates and help resolve common post-purchase questions quickly.

Building agentic workflows faster: Developers can prototype conversational rate-shopping bots, automated return flows and more without manipulating traditional API integrations.

"Wix merchants are constantly looking for new ways to reduce operational friction while delivering a better customer experience, and Shippo's agentic platform helps them do that," said Shelly Cohen Murray, Head of Wix Business Development. "By allowing AI to translate everyday language into real shipping actions, it turns complex workflows into something any seller can handle. Wix's own MCP framework is built on the belief that AI agents should be able to act directly on a merchant's behalf, helping merchants move faster and operate smarter. Shippo MCP perfectly complements that vision, unlocking more seamless post-purchase experiences in one of the most critical parts of their business - shipping."

This launch marks the first step in Shippo's broader goal to build an AI layer on top of complex logistics operations, bringing even more intelligence and automation to the shipping process over time.

Availability

Shippo MCP is available today. Developers can begin building immediately using the Shippo MCP documentation , or teams can speak with a Shippo expert to schedule a custom demo .

Shippo will offer a free webinar in January for teams to explore agentic-commerce workflows. Register here

About Shippo

Founded in 2013, Shippo is the leading shipping platform for modern e-commerce. More than 300,000 businesses, including top e-commerce platforms, marketplaces, warehouses, and brands, trust Shippo to navigate the complexities of shipping and fuel growth. With the Shippo platform, businesses of all sizes can access 40+ global carriers, get real-time shipping rates, print labels, automate international paperwork, track packages, facilitate returns, and more.

To learn more, visit shippo.com.

