Introducing the GoTrax CTI Series: Revolutionizing Urban Commuting with the Ultimate Electric Bike

The reviews are in and the GOTRAX CTI eBikes are the best value under $1000.





DALLAS, July 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- GOTRAX, a leading innovator in electric transportation, is thrilled to announce the highly anticipated launch of its newest product, the GOTRAX CTI City Commuter Electric Bike. Designed specifically for urban dwellers seeking a convenient, efficient, and eco-friendly mode of transportation, the GOTRAX CTI sets a new standard in electric biking.

GOTRAX

The GOTRAX City combines cutting-edge technology, sleek design, and exceptional performance to provide riders with an unparalleled commuting experience. With its powerful electric motor and long-lasting battery, riders can effortlessly navigate through busy city streets, conquer challenging inclines, and reach their destinations in record time.

Key features of the GOTRAX CTI include:

350w Average, 1000W Peak Motor: enables riders to effortlessly keep pace with traffic, making it an ideal choice for busy urban environments.

LightWeight and Versatile Design: The GOTRAX CTI prioritizes rider comfort with its ergonomic frame and adjustable seat height, ensuring a personalized fit for riders of various sizes, and weighs in at about ½ of other leading eBike models.

Extended Range: With its high-capacity battery, the GoTrax CTI offers an impressive range of up to 40 miles on a single charge. Riders can confidently tackle their daily commutes, run errands, and explore the city without worrying about battery life.

"We are thrilled to introduce the GoTrax CTI Electric Bike, a game-changer in urban transportation," said Jeff Lawrence, Marketing Director at GOTRAX. "With its competitive price point, we were still able to deliver a powerful performance, sleek design, and thoughtful features, the GOTRAX CTI aims to transform the way people navigate cities, providing a convenient and sustainable solution for daily commuting."

The GOTRAX CTI Commuter Electric Bike is now available for purchase at authorized GOTRAX retailers and the Official GOTRAX site.

GOTRAX is a leading innovator in electric transportation, committed to revolutionizing the way people move in urban environments. With a range of electric scooters, bikes, and more, GOTRAX offers reliable, eco-friendly, and stylish solutions for personal transportation. With a focus on performance, safety, and customer satisfaction, GOTRAX continues to push the boundaries of electric mobility.

