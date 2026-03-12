Introducing the Grand Bohemian by Storyteller Overland -- For the Ultimate Soul Safari

"Even before we ever fully built out our first MODE Adventure Van back in the day, we were dreaming about creating a world's first turnkey micro camper like the Grand Bohemian. But it wasn't until Jim Ratcliffe and the good people at INEOS dared to bring the Grenadier to market that we finally had the right platform to go live on," remarked Storyteller Overland's Founder and CEO, Jeffrey Hunter. "With its iconic styling, body on frame architecture, full time 4x4 design, and global footprint for serviceability, the Grenadier presented the perfect canvas to design and deliver something like no other to Storyteller's and GXV's industry leading adventure-ready vehicle range as well as our community at large."

The result is the Grand Bohemian, a masterpiece that allows its owner to confidently move between the worlds of daily driver, weekend warrior, and true long-range traveler like no other class of vehicle ever before.

Drawing inspiration from the romance and rich heritage of global overlanding events such as the famed Dakar Rally, Rebelle Rally, and Camel Trophy series, the Grand Bohemian is designed to carry you to the ends of the earth in confidence, comfort and style, but it is also meticulously engineered to ensure that you can conquer any terrain and return home safely to tell the stories you collect along the way.

The adventurous spirit of the Grand Bohemian is reflected in its emblem, the majestic Kudu. In the wild, the Kudu is bold, beautiful, elegant, and independent. It is known to be deeply responsive to its surroundings. It is unhurried and intentional, yet it does not hesitate to move when action is required. That same sense of balance and measured confidence defines every aspect of this vehicle. It is refined without excess and rugged without limit.

The Grand Bohemian, built on the INEOS Grenadier Trialmaster, is powered by a BMW 3.0L engine paired with a refined 8-speed ZF automatic transmission, delivering confident performance on and off the pavement. It comes standard with EVICTUS Prerunner suspension for enhanced control and durability, riding on Torque Enduro wheels wrapped in BFGoodrich off-road tires. A front-mounted winch, auxiliary lighting, and a twin onboard ARB air compressor further reinforce its trail-ready capability.

Up top, a fully integrated Alu-Cab roof conversion creates a low-profile sleeping solution with standing room when deployed, complemented by a 270-degree shadow awning for expanded outdoor living space.

The 5.4kWh power system is supported by up to 400 watts of solar, and 30-amp shore power. With 10.5 gallons of filtered freshwater and a gasoline-powered heating system supplying cabin heat and hot water, the Grand Bohemian is built for reliable four-season exploration.

While the Grand Bohemian is in a class all by itself relative to the standard RV designations, it is fully RVIA-certified. Owners receive the benefits of RV ownership, including long-term financing options, nationwide dealer support, and a unified Storyteller warranty. Unlike vehicles that are accessorized after purchase, the Grand Bohemian was designed and engineered as a fully integrated adventure system. Every component is curated to work together under one warranty and within a single nationwide sales and service ecosystem, strengthening its long-term serviceability and value.

The Grand Bohemian represents a new era of inspired Soul Safari, where refined living and remote exploration exist in balance. It is built for those who roam with intention and return with better stories.

Storyteller Overland is widely regarded as the world's most all-encompassing and highest quality overland vehicle manufacturer. Launched in 2018 by its Founder, Jeffrey Hunter, and a dedicated group of automotive and outdoor enthusiasts, the mission of Storyteller has always been to inspire and equip its growing community of adventurers with the proper gear, resources and mindset to "live free, explore endlessly and tell better stories." Storyteller is honored to serve its STORYTELLERS owners group made up of a diverse, kind, helpful, and inclusive gathering of rugged individualists drawn together by a shared belief that life's greatest luxury is saying "yes" to the next grand adventure. Based in Birmingham, Alabama, the Soul of Storyteller is the unique connection that exists between the stellar group of people who design, engineer, and build our vehicles and gear, and the incredible people who buy them.

