Introducing The Iconic Bujukan Collection By Gabriel & Co.

When moving into a new office Dominick Gabriel, Senior VP & Chief Design Officer of Gabriel & Co. received a gift from his wife to christen the new space. "It was a stunning modern sculpture comprised of cascading silver balls. I kept looking at these beautiful spheres that were static but seemed as if they were in movement. They were elegant, polished and full of joy and life. As I was working on new designs, I was drawn into this idea of creating a subtle yet unmistakably organic look with a soft sensual feel that's comfortable to wear. At the same time, I was thinking of the beauty of Bali, its culture and the Balinese act of persuasion known as 'Bujukan'. Persuasion is, in itself a subtle art. When my design ideas and thoughts merged into one glowing idea, the Bujukan Collection was born," explains Dominick Gabriel.

The Bujukan collection includes earrings, rings, bracelets and necklaces in 14K yellow, white and pink gold. The styles are accented with diamond clusters adding a luxurious touch, reminiscent of the temptation for the unknown. Bracelets dominate the collection, where gold beads that mimic the feeling of being swayed, are delicately strung on a solid 14K gold flexible spring wire. The bracelets come in 11 different sizes at one-quarter of an inch intervals to accommodate every consumer's wrist, and with negative space added in order to stay in place when stacked. With added flexibility, an oval shape, and their weightlessness, the bracelets are bound to be a clear winner among those who love to mix and match, stack and layer. The Instagram hashtag for the collection - #bujukanbabes has already created a buzz among celebrities, models, and influencers. The recent influencer event at DryBar NYC, where influencers were treated to a blowout while trying on their favorite pieces, is a testament to the excitement for this new collection.

Watch the making of a Bujukan Bracelet on our YouTube channel at http://bit.ly/bujukan-makingof

Discover the entire Bujukan collection at https://www.gabrielny.com/bujukan

About Gabriel & Co.:

Gabriel & Co. is a New York City based jewelry design house which was founded in 1989 by brothers Jack and Dominick Gabriel. Family owned and operated, the company began in New York City and has since evolved into one of the most prolific fine jewelry brands in the U.S., sold nationwide. The story of Gabriel & Co. is one of passion, integrity, service and trust. Gabriel creates beautifully unique and distinctive pieces that are designed to reflect the true beauty that is unique in all of us. Each piece is passionately designed and created as a crafted personal experience. By infusing human passion into natural elements, Gabriel creates jewelry that enhances and celebrates beauty and personal achievements. Individually numbered, each piece is as unique as the woman who wears it.

Gabriel & Co. has consistently won awards since 2011 in both JCK & Instore Magazines for being one of the most innovative and best performing brands in the jewelry industry.

