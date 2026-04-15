Mondelēz International Scores Soccer Superstars Christian Pulisic, Alex Morgan and Sophia Wilson, alongside Global Music Icon Pitbull for an All-Star Summer of Soccer Campaign

New campaign features limited-edition RITZ and CHIPS AHOY! products and a "Score Snack Goals" sweepstakes for the chance to win once-in-a-lifetime experiences.

EAST HANOVER, N.J., April 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Mondelēz International is uniting some of America's most iconic snacks with the world's biggest soccer and entertainment stars—Christian Pulisic, Alex Morgan and Sophia Wilson and global music icon Pitbull, to celebrate a summer of soccer. The campaign, which features the nationwide rollout of limited-edition products from brands like RITZ and CHIPS AHOY!, also gives fans the chance to win once-in-a-lifetime prizes through the "Score Snack Goals" prize giveaway*.

Mondelēz International is celebrating an action-packed summer of soccer with athlete partnerships, limited-edition flavors and a sweepstakes that will bring fans even closer to the game they love.

"National sporting occasions bring people together, and snacking is always at the center of the celebration," said Nick Rogers, Director of Portfolio Marketing and Sponsorship at Mondelēz International. "From our Big Game, March Madness, college football, Inter Miami & Fanatics partnerships, to a summer packed full of soccer, Mondelēz is building a playbook that puts our brands right where fans are watching, cheering and snacking."

"Heading into a landmark tournament, the energy and stakes are higher than ever," said Christian Pulisic. "Playing on a global stage is an honor, and it's a full-circle moment to partner with brands like RITZ, CHIPS AHOY! and SOUR PATCH KIDS that call back great memories of eating them after games as a kid. It means a lot to have them in my corner as I compete this summer."

Win Big with the Score Snack Goals Sweepstakes

Now through July 19, fans can enter the Score Snack Goals Sweepstakes for a chance to win a trip to hang with some of the biggest soccer icons or the one and only Mr. Worldwide*. To enter, scan the QR code on one of the limited-edition products or head to ScoreSnackGoals.com.

Grand prize winners will score curated experiences with talent, including:

Christian Pulisic will host an elite, private skills master class with the winner, granting them exclusive access and an inside peek into a typical training session in Florida.

will host an elite, private skills master class with the winner, granting them exclusive access and an inside peek into a typical training session in Florida. Alex Morgan will welcome the winner to the San Diego Wave FC stadium, granting them behind the scenes access and tickets to watch a match.

will welcome the winner to the San Diego Wave FC stadium, granting them behind the scenes access and tickets to watch a match. Sophia Wilson invites the winner and a guest to find their flow with a Sophia-inspired wellness session, followed by tickets to watch a Portland Thorns FC match and meet the star of the team.

invites the winner and a guest to find their flow with a Sophia-inspired wellness session, followed by tickets to watch a Portland Thorns FC match and meet the star of the team. Pitbull will host a meet-and-greet, giving the winner and a guest the ultimate experience with tickets to his "I Am Back" 2026 tour.

Additional winners can score an array of other prizes, including signed soccer jerseys, Fan Gear Promo codes and pre-paid rewards cards. More information on the sweepstakes, how to enter, prizes and Official Rules can be found at ScoreSnackGoals.com.

CHIPS AHOY! Dominates the Pitch and Snack Aisle this Summer

To celebrate the summer of soccer, the CHIPS AHOY! brand is making sweet treats a key part of the game-day ritual with three new limited-edition packs – collectible offerings that celebrate the passion and pride of the global game. Two of the packs introduce international flavors based on iconic desserts: churro and dulce de leche. Inspired by the widespread popularity of these desserts and cultural flavor trends in the U.S., the brand has reimagined the flavors in chewy CHIPS AHOY! cookies. And, to help fans cheer for the home team during watch parties, the brand is also introducing CHIPS AHOY! Crunchy Red, White and Blue Candy Blasts Cookies.

In a first for the brand, CHIPS AHOY! is launching three limited-edition flavors simultaneously, each meticulously researched and curated to unite longtime brand lovers and a new generation of fans as they watch the tournament this summer. The new cookies include CHIPS AHOY! Chewy Chocolatey Churro, CHIPS AHOY! Chewy Dulce De Leche and CHIPS AHOY! Crunchy Red, White & Blue Candy Blasts. Fans can also find Alex Morgan, Sophia Wilson and Christian Pulisic pictured on one of the packs, respectively.

"CHIPS AHOY! is ambitious in its pursuit of modernization, and our new flavors are uniquely delicious choices for every fan's watch parties and get-togethers," said Mili Laddha, Senior Director, Marketing, Mondelēz International. "For the first time ever, we're dropping three limited-edition flavors at once to prove a cookie you grew up with can still be the most exciting snack on the shelf, especially during this summer of soccer."

The CHIPS AHOY! cookies will be available for presale on April 27 at CHIPSAHOY.Snackworks.com/SummerOfSoccer and in retailers nationwide starting on May 4, for a limited time, while supplies last.

Additional brands across the Mondelēz International portfolio are releasing limited-edition products and packaging, including RITZ Cracker Soccer Shapes, SOUR PATCH KIDS Strikers Black Raspberry, SOUR PATCH KIDS Red White & Blue, SWEDISH FISH Mini Red White & Blue and limited-edition soccer packaging for BelVita Energy Snack Bites and multipacks.

The limited-edition Mondelēz International products will begin rolling out this month and continue throughout the summer.

For more information, visit Mondelēz International at MondelēzInternational.com and follow the brand and CHIPS AHOY! on X @MDLZ, Instagram @Mondelez_International and @CHIPSAHOY, TikTok @Mondelez_International and @TheOfficialChipsAhoy or on Facebook @MondelezInternational and @ChipsAhoy.

*NO PURCHASE OR SCAN NECESSARY TO ENTER. Std. msg&data rates apply to scans. Promotion starts 12:00 am ET on 4/1/26 and ends 11:59 pm ET on 7/19/26. Open to residents of the 50 United States, D.C., & Puerto Rico 18 and older. Sponsor, Administrator, Promotion Parties, related entities, their families, and those living in the same household are ineligible. For Official Rules, free method of Sweepstakes entry, Sweepstakes Prize Package options, all prize descriptions and odds disclosure, visit www.ScoreSnackGoals.com. Void where prohibited. Sponsor: Mondelēz Global LLC, East Hanover, NJ 07936.

About Mondelēz International

Mondelēz International, Inc. (Nasdaq: MDLZ) empowers people to snack right in over 150 countries around the world. With 2025 net revenues of approximately $38.5 billion, MDLZ is leading the future of snacking with iconic global and local brands such as OREO, RITZ, LU, CLIF BAR and TATE'S BAKE SHOP biscuits and baked snacks, as well as CADBURY DAIRY MILK, MILKA and TOBERLONE chocolate. Mondelēz International is a proud member of the Dow Jones Best-in-Class North America and World Indices, formerly Dow Jones Sustainability Indices. Visit www.Mondelēzinternational.com or follow the company on X at x.com/MDLZ.

Media Contact

Weber Shandwick Mondelēz International Team

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SOURCE Mondelēz International