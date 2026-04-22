Nilla Wafers to Release Special-Edition Cookie with Grogu Nilla Nummies

This collaboration celebrates Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu releasing in theaters May 22

EAST HANOVER, N.J., April 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Calling all Star Wars™ fans across the galaxy: Nilla Wafers is releasing your new favorite cookie! Nilla is collaborating with Lucasfilm to introduce the special-edition Grogu Nilla Nummies, inspired by Grogu's™ unforgettable love of cookies.

Nilla Wafers releases Grogu Nilla Nummies, available nationwide beginning April 27.

Timed to celebrate the highly anticipated theatrical release of Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu on May 22, this collaboration brings a fan-favorite on-screen moment into the real world. Grogu Nilla Nummies tap into the spirit of wonder and adventure which has made Grogu™ one of the most beloved characters in the Star Wars™ galaxy. From his unforgettable on-screen snacking scenes to the countless viral memes and social media moments they've inspired, Grogu's™ love of food has become a cultural phenomenon embraced by fans around the world.

Grogu Nilla Nummies feature the classic simple goodness and nostalgia of a Nilla cookie, reimagined in a special-edition format inspired by Grogu's cookie of choice. With the same beloved Nilla sweet vanilla flavor and crisp texture fans cherish, this edition delivers a galaxy-spanning moment of joy, allowing different generations to connect with the incredible adventure and celebrate one of the most iconic characters in the Star Wars™ franchise.

"Nilla has been a beloved cookie across generations, creating joyful, shareable moments," said Caroline Suppiger, Brand Manager, Nilla at Mondelēz International. "This collaboration allows us to celebrate Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu in a fun and unexpected way by bringing a memorable on-screen moment to life—giving fans a delicious way to connect with Grogu as they head into theaters to experience the all-new film."

Grogu Nilla Nummies are available in Nilla Wafers 11-ounce packs, making it easy for fans to enjoy the special-edition cookies wherever they take them in the galaxy! Ahead of the theatrical debut of Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu, special guests and premiere attendees will get a taste of Grogu Nilla Nummies from a themed cookie cart at the premiere.

The special-edition Grogu Nilla Nummies will be available at Walmart on April 22, and at additional retailers nationwide beginning April 27, with a suggested price of $4.29 per 11 oz pack. Fans can maximize their celebration with an exclusive promotion: buy two Grogu Nilla Nummies and get $5 off a ticket (via email) to Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu on Fandango (details below)*.

For more information about Grogu Nilla Nummies and the Nilla collaboration with Star Wars™, see here and follow @NillaWafers on Instagram.

*Limited time offer open to 50 US/DC, 18 yrs+: Buy 2 Nilla Wafer products 10 oz.+ between 4/22/26 & 6/22/26, submit receipt online by 11:59 pm ET on 6/22/26, & get one $5.00 Fandango Promo Code ("Code") via email. Code good for up to $5 off purchase of one movie ticket (applies to total ticket price & assoc. fees/charges) to see Star Wars: The Mandalorian & Grogu at participating Fandango theaters in the US. Valid only for purchases at Fandango.com or via Fandango app. Code void if not redeemed by 7/20/26 or when the Movie is no longer in theaters. LIMIT 1 CODE PER PERSON. Other conditions apply. Redemption of Code is subject to Terms and Policies at fandango.com/terms-and-policies. For full Official Terms & Conditions of this offer visit nillanummies.com. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED.

About Mondelēz International

Mondelēz International, Inc. (Nasdaq: MDLZ) empowers people to snack right in over 150 countries around the world. With 2025 net revenues of approximately $38.5 billion, MDLZ is leading the future of snacking with iconic global and local brands such as OREO, RITZ, LU, CLIF BAR and TATE'S BAKE SHOP biscuits and baked snacks, as well as CADBURY DAIRY MILK, MILKA and TOBERLONE chocolate. Mondelēz International is a proud member of the Dow Jones Best-in-Class North America and World Indices, formerly Dow Jones Sustainability Indices. Visit www.mondelezinternational.com or follow the company on X at x.com/MDLZ.

About The Movie Star Wars : The Mandalorian and Grogu

The Mandalorian and Grogu embark on their most thrilling mission yet in Lucasfilm's "Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu," an all-new Star Wars film opening exclusively in theaters May 22, 2026. The evil Empire has fallen, and Imperial warlords remain scattered throughout the galaxy. As the fledgling New Republic works to protect everything the Rebellion fought for, they have enlisted the help of legendary Mandalorian bounty hunter Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) and his young apprentice Grogu. Directed by Jon Favreau, "Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu" also stars Sigourney Weaver and Jeremy Allen White, is written by Jon Favreau & Dave Filoni & Noah Kloor, and is produced by Jon Favreau, p.g.a., Kathleen Kennedy, p.g.a., Dave Filoni, p.g.a., and Ian Bryce, p.g.a., with Karen Gilchrist, John Bartnicki, and Carrie Beck serving as executive producers. The music is composed by Ludwig Göransson.

STAR WARS and related properties are trademarks and/or copyrights, in the United States and other countries, of Lucasfilm Ltd. and/or its affiliates. © & TM Lucasfilm Ltd.

SOURCE Mondelēz International