Introducing the MBTI® Education Profile on the VitaNavis® Platform

SUNNYVALE, Calif., April 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Myers-Briggs Company has announced the relaunch of the VitaNavis® platform, now integrating the MBTI® assessment. VitaNavis, a career and essential skills development platform, leverages interest and personality insights to guide students from high school through higher education. The addition of the MBTI assessment further enhances career readiness, aiding students in understanding themselves, gaining confidence, and exploring skills and career paths. Moreover, VitaNavis provides scalable features for schools to support their entire student population through analytics and real-time data.

Helping students find their path, and stay on it

Research shows that interest and personality play a crucial role in driving motivation and engagement. When students are interested in a subject, they're more likely to invest time and effort into learning it, thus choosing a path sooner that leads to graduation.

Through gold-standard assessments such as the SuperStrong®, Strong Interest Inventory® 244, and Student Success Profile (CPI 260®), all available on the VitaNavis platform, students learn about, explore, and gain greater understanding in how their interests and personality map to jobs and careers, while preparing them with essential skills needed for the workforce. Now with the launch of the new MBTI® Education Profile, students can engage in a new self-paced experience that walks them through their unique personality type preferences.

VitaNavis combats challenges around:

  • Student retention
  • Study behaviors and learning styles
  • Career development
  • Workforce readiness
  • Communication skills, and more

Backed by 70 years of science and research-based insights, the MBTI assessment is used by 88 of the Fortune 100 organizations. The MBTI Education Profile gives students a head start in the workforce. 

About The Myers-Briggs Company
In our fast-changing world, your edge lies in harnessing 100 percent of your talent – at work, at home, and everywhere in between. The Myers-Briggs Company helps organizations worldwide improve teams, develop inspirational leaders, and solve the most perplexing people challenges. We empower individuals to be the best versions of themselves by enriching their understanding of themselves and others. As a Certified B Corporation, The Myers-Briggs Company is a force for good. And we're ready to help you succeed.

