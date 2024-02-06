MBTI-Centered Leadership Development Helps 16,000 Nurses Improve Patient Care

Delivery nurses and midwives find their voice to improve patient experience in new case study from The Myers-Briggs Company

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Feb. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In hierarchical healthcare environments, leadership can often be overlooked as a determinant of patient care. In the new case study from The Myers-Briggs Company, the Florence Nightingale Foundation empowered 16,512 frontline workers with leadership development tools to recognize and address challenges within the healthcare system.

The Florence Nightingale Foundation helps over 16,000 nurses and midwives improve patient care and become better leaders by incorporating the MBTI framework into their leadership development program.
Since 1934, the Florence Nightingale Foundation has supported nurses and midwives in improving their effectiveness and gaining the skills to be a voice of influence. Last year, the foundation started leveraging MBTI®Complete in their leadership development program to train nurses and midwives in person and remotely.

"MBTI®Complete has been an essential component of our programs to enable us to offer online accessible leadership development," says Lucy Brown, Director of Nursing and Midwifery, Leadership Development, at the Florence Nightingale Foundation. "It helped us replicate what we were doing face-to-face because not everyone could get to in-person sessions."

Building these leadership skills involved cultivating self-awareness, and the MBTI assessment provided a way to recognize how personality preferences influence interactions and increased emotional intelligence. Implementing the MBTI framework gave nurses and leaders the skills, courage, and mindset to develop their own leadership authority for the patient's benefit. 

Challenges:

  • Developing authentic leadership in a challenging, high-pressure environment
  • Helping nurses and midwives develop the skills to lead and influence 
  • Finding a scalable, accessible approach to training

Solution:

  • Created a solid foundation of self-awareness using the MBTI framework 
  • Explored leadership styles and encouraged growth mindsets
  • Quickly grew the program's accessibility, reaching thousands of nurses and midwives within the first three years

Read the case study here.

About The Myers-Briggs Company

In our fast-changing world, your edge lies in harnessing 100 percent of your talent – at work, at home, and everywhere in between. The Myers-Briggs Company helps organizations worldwide improve teams, develop inspirational leaders, and solve the most perplexing people challenges. We empower individuals to be the best versions of themselves by enriching their understanding of themselves and others. As a Certified B Corporation, The Myers-Briggs Company is a force for good. And we're ready to help you succeed.

+1 800.624.1765 : themyersbriggs.com : The Myers-Briggs Company

