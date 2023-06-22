Introducing the Most Nutritious Kid-Friendly, Mom-Approved Chocolate Milk by Z Natural Foods

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., June 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Z Natural Foods, a leading provider of premium natural foods and superfoods, is thrilled to announce its newest product: their irresistible Chocolate Milk Powder.

Chocolate Milk Powder will satisfy chocolate lovers while providing nourishing ingredients and an incredibly delicious chocolate experience.

Chocolate Milk Powder is unique because it contains only three ingredients, no added sugar, and contains a treasure of nutrition.
Chocolate Milk Powder is available in a 1 lb. quantity for $12.99, a 5 lb. quantity for $49.99, and a 55 lb. size for under $7.50 per lb. Chocolate Milk Powder is packaged in airtight, stand-up, resealable foil pouches for optimum freshness.
Combining a rich chocolate flavor in a convenient powdered form, Chocolate Milk Powder will be a pantry staple for families, fitness enthusiasts, and chocolate lovers.

Chocolate Milk Powder features whole milk and organic cacao, with no added sugar or preservatives. Crafted from raw cacao beans, customers gain a deep, authentic chocolate flavor, both indulgent and guilt-free. Chocolate Milk Powder's nutrition profile is enhanced with quality whole milk, making for an excellent wholesome beverage.

Chocolate Milk Powder provides:

  • Superior Taste: Indulge in a luxurious chocolate experience that is smooth, creamy, and bursting with a rich, natural flavor. The premium organic cacao ensures an unparalleled dark chocolate with superior nutrition.
  • Convenience: Easy to make, simply mix with fresh, cold, or hot water, and enjoy a refreshing and satisfying drink at home or on the go.
  • Nutritional Value: Chocolate Milk Powder is truly special because it only contains three high-quality ingredients, no added sugar, artificial flavors or preservatives. Each serving provides a treasure of nutrition. 
  • Versatility: This versatile powder can also be used as an ingredient in limitless recipes such as smoothies, baked goods, desserts, and more, delivering a delectable chocolate twist.

Chocolate Milk Powder is available in a 1 lb. quantity for $12.99, a 5 lb. quantity for $49.99, and a 55 lb. size for under $7.50 per lb. Chocolate Milk Powder is packaged in airtight, stand-up, resealable foil pouches for optimum freshness. For more information about Chocolate Milk Powder, visit www.ZNaturalFoods.com

About Z Natural Foods
Z Natural Foods is a leading provider of high-quality, organic superfoods and concentrated fruit powders. With over 300 specialty products, Z Natural Foods provides a wide range of natural foods to the biggest wholesalers and retailers in the industry.

Offering a wide range of services such as bulk purchasing, blending, wholesale delivery, and retail, Z Natural Foods provides a unique niche to the food industry. For more information about Z Natural Foods, visit www.ZNaturalFoods.com or call 888-963-6637. For members of the press and social media, visit the: Z Natural Foods Press Kit.

Media Contact:
Sam Hirschberg
888-963-6637
[email protected] 

SOURCE Z Natural Foods

