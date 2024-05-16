Introducing the New Coach Prime Moto Watch 70, Exclusively Available with Boost Mobile

The Coach Prime moto watch 70 is the latest addition to the Boost Mobile x Coach Prime device lineup

LITTLETON, Colo., May 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- It's Prime TIME! Boost Mobile and Coach Prime, the legendary athlete, coach and entrepreneur are launching the newest edition to the Boost-exclusive Coach Prime device line-up with the brand-new Coach Prime moto watch 70. This smartwatch combines the cutting-edge technology of Boost Mobile with the sleek style of Coach Prime, offering an everyday smartwatch that is ideal for staying connected and active – all for an amazing price of only $99.99. The Coach Prime moto watch is the second product of the Coach Prime and Boost Mobile partnership, following the successful launch of the Coach Prime moto razr in April.

Boost-Exclusive Coach Prime Moto Watch 70

Designed in Coach Prime's signature colors, the watch face is highlighted with an exclusive bright gold bezel and comes with a black silicone wristband accented with a gold clasp engraved with the PRIME branding. Plus, the watch comes with a selection of exclusive digital wallpapers, exclusive to the limited-edition Coach Prime moto watch 70.

"We're thrilled to introduce the second device in Boost Mobile's exclusive Coach Prime lineup – the Coach Prime moto watch," said Sean Lee, SVP of marketing and consumer product, Boost Mobile. "The Coach Prime smartwatch embodies our commitment to innovation and excellence and meets the needs and preferences of athletes and fitness enthusiasts alike – just like Coach Prime."

"It's Prime TIME! I'm elated to share with you the latest edition of my exclusive collaboration with Boost Mobile," said Coach Prime. "Time is the most valuable coin that we possess so let's make this count and let's do the DARN THING and GET AFTER IT!"

One of the key highlights of the moto watch is its advanced health and fitness tracking capabilities. Equipped with a heart rate monitor, step counter, and sleep tracker, this smartwatch allows users to monitor their physical activity and overall well-being. It also offers personalized coaching and guidance to help individuals achieve their fitness goals. Plus, with the Coach Prime edition of the moto watch, users can sign up to receive weekly motivational messages. What better way to "Get after it" each week than with encouragement from Coach Prime himself?

Benefits:

Beginning May 24, customers can purchase the limited-edition Coach Prime moto watch 70 for $99.99 at their local Boost Mobile store. There are more than 4,000 Boost Mobile locations nationwide, so visit BoostMobile.com/Stores to find the nearest store.

Learn more about Boost Mobile's latest partnership with Coach Prime at BoostMobile.com/Prime. Stay tuned for more Coach Prime announcements throughout the year.

About Boost Mobile

Boost Mobile provides best-in-class value and connectivity to U.S. wireless consumers on the Boost Wireless Network and two of America's top 5G networks. It offers competitive consumer plans with no annual service contracts. Learn more about Boost Mobile online at Facebook , Instagram and YouTube . Boost Mobile is a prepaid retail wireless carrier under DISH Wireless, the 4th facilities-based, nationwide wireless carrier in the U.S., an indirect subsidiary of EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ: SATS).

About Motorola Strategic Brand Partnerships

For over 90 years the Motorola brand has been known around the world for high quality, innovative and trusted products. Motorola's Strategic Brand Partnership program seeks to leverage the power of this iconic brand by partnering with dynamic companies who offer unique, high-quality products that enrich consumers' lives. Strategic brand partners work closely with Motorola engineers while developing and manufacturing their products, ensuring that their products meet the exacting safety, quality, and reliability standards that consumers have come to expect from Motorola. To learn more about Motorola strategic brand partnerships, follow us @ShopMotorola.

MOTOROLA, the Stylized M Logo, MOTO and the MOTO family of marks are trademarks of Motorola Trademark Holdings, LLC. and are used under license by CE Brands, official licensee of the Moto Watch 70. RAZR® is a registered trademark of Razor USA LLC; RAZR and RAZR-formatives are used with permission of Razor USA LLC. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. © 2024 Motorola Mobility LLC. All rights reserved.

1 Not a Medical Device. The moto watch 70 is not a medical device and is not intended for use in the diagnosis or monitoring of any medical condition. The moto watch 70 is intended to provide users with information to encourage an active and healthy lifestyle. The data and information provided by the moto watch 70 is intended to be a close estimation of your activity and metrics tracked, but may not be precisely accurate. The data provided by the moto watch 70 is not intended to be utilized for medical purposes and is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease. Always consult your doctor before engaging in any exercise routine.

