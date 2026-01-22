Introducing the New SmartMount® Universal Ultra-Slim Scissor Wall Mount from Peerless-AV®

A complete mounting ecosystem designed for scalability, speed and long-term adaptability

AURORA, Ill., Jan. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Global AV technology pioneer Peerless-AV® today announced the launch of its new SmartMount® Universal Ultra-Slim Scissor Wall Mount (STS680), a complete mounting ecosystem engineered for simplified direct-to-wall and recessed installation of ultra large displays, from 49" to 120"+.

Peerless-AV STS680

The STS680 redefines traditional mounting infrastructure with its future-proof, modular design that adapts to collaborative workplaces, digital signage, retail and hospitality environments. Integrators can now specify a single solution that reduces project complexity, minimizes installation time, and ensures long-term value for their customers. As display sizes increase, equipment requirements evolve, or control and automation systems change, the STS680 ecosystem scales seamlessly to support new hardware demands.

The STS680 is packed with user-centric features focused on faster one-person installation and service. At its core is the all-new patent-pending Increlok™ Depth Adjustment feature, allowing installers to adjust and lock the distance between the display and wall – from its out-of-the box, minimum depth of 1.8" up to 7.8" (46-198mm) – to accommodate any equipment configuration behind the display.

A full suite of supporting optional accessories, including camera and video conferencing bar mounts, a SurgeX® power management solution, cable management lacing bar, and Crestron® Flex-compatible mounting bracket, transforms the STS680 into a customizable platform that grows with evolving technology.

The mount's streamlined, open access design makes it over 50% slimmer than the STS650 model, addressing installer demand for an ADA compliant, closer-to-wall finish (with displays under 2.2" thick). At the same time, it provides increased extension up to 12.8" (325mm) for effortless cable routing and access to outlets, in-wall boxes, media players and other equipment.

"With our newest Scissor Wall Mount, we've removed the guesswork for integrators," said Nick Belcore, Executive VP at Peerless-AV. "One mount simplifies ordering and covers every installation scenario, reducing errors, saving time, and streamlining setup from start to finish. "The STS680's wide size compatibility and ability to accommodate equipment depth variations behind the display, makes it incredibly adaptable for future-ready UC/VC and workspace projects, minimizing rework and keeping installations current well into the future."

The STS680 has been designed for total ease of use and simplified maintenance. The broader open wall plate with keyhole slots and Hook-and-Hang™ feature streamlines set up and placement on any wall surface, including steel studs. With 2° of plumb adjustment, displays stay perfectly level on uneven walls, while its original Increlok™ Tilt Technology allows display locking at fixed angles (0° to 15°). A magnetic pull cord quickly releases the display and thumb screws allow tool-free removal of the adaptor rails for faster servicing.

The STS680 is available with a host of dedicated, optional accessories:

Cable Management Lacing Bar: ACC-STSLB

Pan Tilt Zoom Camera Mount: ACC-STSPTZ

Video Conferencing Bar Mount: ACC-STSVCB

Universal AV Component Mount: ACC-UCM3

Creston Flex 260/200 Mounting Bracket: ACC-STSCF1

SurgeX DisplayPak+ Mounting Bracket: ACC-STSPDU

Peerless-AV has partnered with SurgeX to design the ACC-STSPDU accessory, purpose-built to support DisplayPak+ and easily integrate into the STS680. This enables integrators to centralize power management directly at the display, improving reliability and simplifying service. Available in two- or four-receptacle versions, DisplayPak+ delivers advanced features, including robust surge protection, IP-controlled connectivity, switchable outlets, remote power analytics, remote monitoring and full third-party control system integration. Visit DisplayPak+ 120V and DisplayPak+ 240V to find out more.

To save even more installation time, AV components and cabling can be pre-installed on the ACC-UCM3 – STS680 Universal Component Plate and configured in advance. When on site, simply hook the plate(s) onto the mount, within the open wall plate area so that all is concealed out of sight once the display is installed. Six cable management clips are included in the box to keep cords tidy and in place. All hardware is also included in-box, providing installers with everything they need for a complete, installer-ready mounting solution.

Peerless-AV's new SmartMount® Universal Ultra-Slim Scissor Wall Mount (STS680) is now available globally and will debut at ISE 2026, Booth #3P150.

