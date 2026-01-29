Introducing the Refinio Media Wall by Peerless-AV®: A Turnkey dvLED Display Solution for High-End Executive Boardrooms and Conference Rooms

Experience Refinio in Action at ISE 2026, Booth #3P150

AURORA, Ill., Jan. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Peerless-AV®, a leading designer and manufacturer of innovative AV solutions, announced today the launch of the Refinio Media Wall, a refined, all-in-one dvLED display solution designed to simplify deployment while elevating the look, performance, and reliability of today's most sophisticated meeting spaces.

Peerless-AV's Refinio Media Wall

Purpose-built for executive boardrooms, conference rooms, and training facilities, the Refinio Media Wall seamlessly integrates a COB dvLED display, precision-engineered mounting system, furniture-grade HPL cabinetry, and optional video conferencing and acoustic housing* into a single, cohesive solution. By consolidating essential technologies into one complete system, Refinio significantly reduces pre-installation room preparation, shortens installation timelines, and helps lower overall project costs.

"Refinio represents our commitment to delivering solutions that remove complexity without sacrificing performance or design," said Nick Belcore, Executive VP at Peerless-AV. "By combining dvLED technology, integrated mounting, and furniture-grade cabinet storage into a single, purpose-built system, we're giving integrators and end users a faster, more predictable path to premium executive and conference room installations."

Available off the shelf in 108", 136", and 163" COB dvLED display sizes, the Refinio Media Wall delivers enhanced, enlarged viewing experiences optimized for a range of professional applications. Each configuration is designed for a fast, efficient installation, minimizing on-site complexity while ensuring consistent performance and a polished, finished appearance.

The system's integrated base cabinetry provides ample, well-organized storage for third-party AV components, supporting popular platforms such as Crestron® Flex video conferencing systems and SurgeX® power protection. Storage options include 2RU swing-out rack mounts, component trays, and adjustable shelving, therefore enabling clean cable management and easy service access without compromising aesthetics.

Engineered for long-term reliability, the Refinio Media Wall features a climate-controlled design utilizing natural convection airflow, as well as whisper-quiet, thermostat-controlled fans to maintain optimal operating temperatures for critical equipment. Integrated LED base illumination elevates the overall design. Premium press-to-release, soft-close cabinet doors further enhance the user experience, while also delivering a refined, furniture-quality appearance expected in high-end meeting rooms.

To meet both functional and design requirements, the HPL cabinetry is available in a range of standard and custom finishes, offering durability for demanding commercial environments, alongside flexibility for designer-specified aesthetics. The 108" VC models are designed to accommodate a customer-supplied video conferencing system, with a mounting height of 43" (1100 mm) and the option to relocate the camera above or below the display to accommodate room layouts or user preferences.

By unifying dvLED display technology, conferencing capabilities, and equipment storage into a single, elegant solution, the Refinio Media Wall delivers a streamlined deployment process and a polished, executive-level visual experience – without the complexity of coordinating multiple vendors or custom millwork.

See the Refinio Media Wall by Peerless-AV in action at ISE 2026, Booth #3P150.

*Integrated camera and audio support is exclusive to the 108" video-conferencing enabled models only. Video conference equipment sold separately.

