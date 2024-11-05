Introducing the Next Generation of 10-inch T1 Slim Subwoofers by Rockford Fosgate®

TEMPE, Ariz., Nov. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Rockford Fosgate, a leader in high-performance audio systems, is thrilled to unveil the next generation of T1 Slim Subwoofers. The new T1 series of slim subwoofers deliver next-level reliability and tactile bass performance, offering improved responsiveness and exceptional thermal management. Available in both sealed and ported options, the line of subwoofers is designed for the tightest installations, while still providing class-leading bass output.

The 500-watt subwoofers have been re-engineered with more mass to fit in smaller enclosures and includes upgrades like a new surround and better heat management.  The "P" (ported) version is designed for ported enclosures and work best in open-air environments (topless/convertible).  The "S" sealed version is designed for smaller sealed enclosures and work best in closed environments (truck cab).

The voice coil now uses pure copper wire for better conductivity, paired with a new composite former to dissipate heat and reduce distortion. Additionally, an aluminum spider spacer improves cooling.  The suspension utilizes a new polymer surround, made using an advanced NCDI (Nano Cell Direct Injection) process to enhance efficiency and durability without risking dry rot.

"With the ever-increasing popularity of compact SUV's, pickups, crossovers, and EV's, less volume is available for a consumer to dedicate towards a subwoofer. Yet the new T1Se subwoofers are the culmination of the latest advancements in simulation software, materials, textiles, allowing customers to have the best of both worlds," said Wayne Connolly, Vice President of OE Business Development.  

The four models: T1S1-10P / T1S2-10P / T1S1-10S / T1S2-10S will be available in January through Rockford Fosgate dealers and at rockfordfosgate.com

For further details, visit rockfordfosgate.com.

About Rockford Fosgate

Setting the standard for excellence in the audio industry, Rockford Corporation markets high-performance audio systems under the brand Rockford Fosgate® for the mobile, motorsport, and marine audio aftermarket and OEM market.  Headquartered in Tempe, Ariz., Rockford Corporation is a wholly owned subsidiary of Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: PATK).

